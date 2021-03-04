TO THE EDITOR: Regarding the billboards put up in the Glens Falls area, calling for the resignation of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik ...
It's too bad that billboards are not allowed inside the Adirondack Park.
SUSAN ALLEN
Keene Valley
TO THE EDITOR: I am a college student and member of Democracy Matters, a student organization dedicated to creating a more representative democracy through campaign finance reform.
This Black History Month, we are advocating for support of the For the People Act (H.R.1) and the the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which will create a democracy that uplifts marginalized people of color. I am reaching out as a citizen who resides in Clinton County to spread awareness regarding the importance of these bills in achieving racial equality in America.
This year we suffered a white supremacist insurrection that made us realize just how precious and delicate our democracy is. However, Congress has the opportunity to protect the sanctity of the democratic system as well as end systemic racial injustices by ending voter suppression and instating campaign finance reform.
Passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would ensure that discrimination in access to voting will finally end, allowing people of color to participate in their own democratic representation. The “For the People Act,” will curb the destructive power of big money in our political system by providing a way for congressional candidates from traditionally underrepresented communities to run for office without depending on the small group of ultra-rich campaign donors whose money has dominated our elections for too long.
As young people we can make a difference, stand up for democracy, and fulfill the promise of a government of, by and for the people.
OLIVIA THIBAULT
Albany
TO THE EDITOR: Many years ago, while touring New York state colleges with my oldest daughter, we stopped for dinner at a small diner outside of Utica.
An older man walked in the diner, a local because he was greeted by name by employees.
The older man had recently lost his wife of many years. A med student at the counter started to pontificate. I went to the older man and said that I was sorry for his loss.
He thanked me, and I said, "You must miss her very much."
The old man turned to the young student and said, "If you are going into the field of medicine, you must develop a heart."
Very recently, I was sitting in my car at the field house parking lot. An older man with a cane would take a few steps and then stop to keep his balance when a strong wind gust blew. I remembered this man from the Wellness Center.
Several weeks after our governor gave the OK for exercise centers to reopen, CVPH made the decision to not reopen the center.
Cost was the issue.
I was never asked if I was willing to pay more dues to keep the center running, or if shortened hours, wearing masks, and social distancing would work. I wonder how many elderly members who live alone and went to the center for social interaction and a safe exercise environment just gave up?
The eloquent words of the widower resonate. The determination of the old man walking inspires. When I received a fundraising request from the hospital, I showed the same lack of compassion and callous disregard the hospital did to the center's 1,700 members. I trashed it.
Keep pushing your elective surgeries and good luck with the bottom line, gentlemen.
CAROL HALEY
Plattsburgh
