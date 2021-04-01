TO THE EDITOR: Just recently, Essex County Emergency Services Director Don Jaquish retired.
I want to salute Mr. Jaquish on a great job he performed for the county. Mr. Jaquish deserves this salute because of his many contributions he has done, Furthermore, he was preceded by another amazing emergency director and his name was Ray Thatcher.
In closing, Mr. Jaquish, thank you and I salute you and enjoy your retirement.
JOHN E. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is about gratitude and appreciation, and some long overdue praise for folks who are seldom sung about and whose great efforts are sometimes not realized.
Among us are everyday angels, heroes, special souls, whatever term you'd like to use to describe those that give of themselves without a thought to their own benefit, and in many cases work to exhaustion to help others.
St. Joseph's Outreach Center, Ministry of St. Alexanders Church, at 1349 Military Turnpike, benefits families with a variety of these amazing people, providing help in a variety of ways . Kindness and care are served here daily. There are volunteers at this place all week: constructing and renovating and putting in phone lines to prepare it for more services in one area.
Others are hauling and sorting food for the food pantry and soup kitchen. Sorting and washing clothing and shoes at the thrift store, providing clean quality clothes for all at low cost and free for those with urgent needs. They pack, sort, disinfect and repack boxes of food for families from all over the county to pick up. They plan for and prepare hot meals to feed 280 people a week.
These folks work tirelessly to help all the people of their community. The former church now also houses offices for Catholic Charities , RSVP AmeriCorp Seniors, and Enhanced Multidisciplinary Team advocating for seniors, with great plans for more services to be offered soon. Essential workers are thanked well now, and well deserved, too.
But perhaps a special thank you needs to be going out to the oft forgotten and incredible volunteers of this special and growing facility. A hooray and some overdue gratitude to all volunteers that keep our neighbors fed, warm and looked after.
Another resource that needs a note of gratitude and recognition are the folks in Assemblyman Billy Jones's Plattsburgh Office. They are pleasant and truly caring and a vital resource for anyone struggling to get through the state service agencies. They have advocated for over 600 people with the unemployment agency alone, and helped many small business folks navigate the covid challenges as well.
ANDREA FELIX
Caseworker, Catholic Charities and St. Joseph's Outreach
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.