TO THE EDITOR: We, in the North Country, have been gifted with mountains, streams and a gorgeous lake. They are sources of recreation and spiritual sustenance — providing space to breathe, grow and honor nature.
They fill us with awe and are vital to many livelihoods.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik wrote her website, “The environment is the economic lifeblood of the North Country, and it is crucial that the right choices are made now to protect New York, the United States, and the planet for future generations.”
I was grateful for her promise to protect our natural world. If we sully its purity, can we ever get it back?
Yet, with a lifetime score of 38 percent from the League of Conservation Voters, her record leaves much to be desired.
In 2020 alone, she voted against clean energy and protecting the Grand Canyon and western wildernesses. If she votes against those, can we trust her as a steward of our natural space?
She also voted against the replacement of lead service lines. No level of lead is considered safe, especially for children. It accumulates in the body, cannot be removed and can lead to developmental delays and neurological changes.
She also voted to cut funding for the EPA, funding critical to ensuring the enforcement of policies protecting air, water and lands.
We need leaders who protect our planet from degradation. Congresswoman Stefanik needs to know how we feel about these matters.
Pay attention to her votes and remember her actions come election time.
MICHELLE OUELLETTE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: One does not have to look far to understand the cultural importance of family values in the North Country. North Country families are tightly knit, many having lived here for several generations.
Families, especially those with young children, are struggling to make ends meet in the North Country.
The days of a family meeting basic living expenses on one income are long gone. Difficult choices must be made when it comes to a young couple fulfilling its dream of having children and being able to provide for them.
New York state is amid a childcare crisis. Even before providers closed due to the pandemic, childcare options were dismal. Finding affordable, quality childcare in our region is seldom possible. There are not enough providers to meet the demand.
North Country constituents raising young children cannot depend on Elise Stefanik to represent their needs. She voted against a $300-a-month child tax credit that would help families afford childcare. She voted against aid to help childcare facilities remain open in high need areas, including NY-21.
Anyone thinking of starting a family here please consider the lack of safe, affordable childcare in our region before making your decision. Ask any family with young children, and they will likely tell you how the childcare crisis is a source of constant of familial stress. The situation is desperate.
Children and families in NY-21 deserve a congressional representative who is in touch with their day-to-day realities.
NICOLE BYRNE-NAVARRO
Plattsburgh
