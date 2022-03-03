TO THE EDITOR: Once again a war of aggression is being launched against a peaceful country and Russian is indicating that if anyone interferes they will "use force such as the world has never seen" against that country. Does any of this sound familiar? Did we not have a trial in Nuremberg over Germany doing such things?
Is President Putin implying he will use nuclear force or genocide against that country? Either way, he is committing war crimes by launching a aggressive and illegal war. We held back when Hitler did his thing and now we are holding back as Putin does the same thing.
Plain and simple, Putin and Russian wants to restore the former Soviet Union .The question is:. Are we going to let him? If he is successful in Ukraine he will keep going.
JOE GITTENS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik issued a statement on Feb. 24 criticizing President Biden as being weak in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The facts do not support this criticism. President Biden has used U.S. military intelligence to predict and prepare for this unprovoked aggression on the part of Putin. President Biden’s actions have returned the United States to a position of influence and leadership with our partners in NATO. His response, along with our NATO allies, has been measured but swift.
President Biden is focused on, unambiguously, condemning Putin’s act of pure aggression. He has also made it clear to the American people that the sanctions placed on Russia have been coordinated with our allies.
President Biden has not undermined and mocked our alliance with Europe as the former president did. He has not made public statements admiring the actions of Putin, as the former president did.
President Biden has spoken to the American people clearly stating the seriousness of the crisis faced by Ukraine. He has described the sacrifices the American people may have to make in joining our allies in fighting against Putin’s aggression.
I hope that Representative Stefanik will put her political ambitions aside and join with her colleagues in Congress to support bipartisan efforts to provide humanitarian and defense aid to Ukraine. I would also ask her to condemn any of her fellow Republicans who do not clearly, condemn Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.
Her integrity and concern for our national interest are being tested.
VIRGINIA BRADY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Time to Bridge the Gap.
Time to build the bridge (from Plattsburgh to Vermont).
Time to terminate the antiquated ferry and enter the 21st century.
Time to stop wasting time waiting in line.
Time to cease filling the pockets of the (owners) and pay a fee that supports both states.
Time to have dependable, convenient 24 hour service, 365 days per year.
Time to wake up.
JEROME A. DAVIS
Plattsburgh
