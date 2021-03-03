TO THE EDITOR: The Press-Republican may like to write an editorial referring to "The Unlikeliest Pandemic Success Story," as written in the Atlantic Global Edition, story by Madeline Drexler, Feb. 10, "How did a tiny, poor nation manage to suffer only one death from the coronavirus?"
There are several important lessons from which our country might benefit.
JERRY BATES
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: The season of Lent is a time to center on making our lives better.
As I read editorials, media reports, Facebook comments I see judgement, hypocrisy, and negative comments directed toward individuals. It brings to mind the movie “Bambi” and Thumper’s mother’s comment to her son: “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.”
How great could this nation be if we but abided in such an easy ideology. Scripture tells us to “judge not, and be not judged,” for “those without sin, cast the first stone,” and “to love one another as God has loved you.”
Those who have constructive ideas which will make this nation great need to approach their political representatives and present their plans in a constructive manner without condemning individuals. You may want to run for office to serve your country.
You can give up your sweets, stop your smoking, or whatever you plan for this Lenten season, but while you do, seek to be the better person in loving your neighbor, promoting the positives of others, buiilding on positives, and let us seek to help our people become one nation under God.
And for those who question the reality of God, I ask one question; Where did the energy and material come from which created us in the beginning?
DAVID COMEGYS SR.
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to give a shout out to our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.
From day one of this pandemic, she has focused her team on getting the help and resources needed for the health of the North Country. Elise called out the World Health Organization and the Chinese Communist Party for the truth about the potential spread of the virus. She stood up to Cuomo and called him out for sending our resources downstate.
Congresswoman Stefanik was overwhelmingly elected for her stand-up support of The Constitution, human rights and unity. Our congresswoman is a true hero for the North Country and I am proud the she represents our values. She is a standup congresswoman who does not run and hide when the going gets tough. She works tirelessly for us all. Elise has proven her strength and conviction.
We are lucky to have her represent the NY-21. God bless America and God bless Elise Stefanik.
WES MOODY
Saranac Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.