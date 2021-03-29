TO THE EDITOR: Helicopters from the Homeland Security base in Plattsburgh are constantly flying over the city.
While we hear them every day, any time of the day, on the night of March 21 and the morning of March 22 there seemed to be more than usual. These copters are very loud; I can feel my house shake when they fly over, waking me from a sound sleep.
Why must they fly over our neighborhoods, and at such a low altitude, so often? Of course there's no way for me to direct my question to this government agency, so I pose it here, hoping someone might read this and realize that we'd like you to do something to minimize the noise.
SHAWN MURPHY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am very pleased to see how organized the vaccination site at the Plattsburgh Air Base is.
It was a site to behold all the volunteers working so hard to beat the deadly COVID-19 virus that has taken so many love ones from us. There are so many people who stepped up to do the hardest job risking thier lives to save others, by being part of the solution.
Times like this it renews faith in your fellow human beings when you experience it first hand, these people shine through the darkest times of human mankind.
There where people of all nationality s from every walks of life there to help as one people equally pulling together. Every person that is donating thier time away from thier love ones and friends are selflessly offering themselves to help mankind eliminate the deadly virus . Everyone that follows the guidance of the medical community is part of the solution.
All the volunteers at the base vaccination site deserve our deepest gratitude and thanks for their service to our community. Thank you so much for your service.
CHAD GARROW
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.