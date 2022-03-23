TO THE EDITOR: The rector and vestry members of St. John’s Episcopal church in Essex urge the federal government of the United States of America to invite and accept maximum numbers of Ukrainian refugees to resettle in the United States.
This is following the lead of Poland and the European Union. The United States has a long history of welcoming refugees, having resettled 650,000 displaced Europeans in the wake of World War ll and continuing to help others in times of war.
We can do no less in this barbaric war than follow the lead of the Europeans and welcome Ukrainian refugees with our arms and hearts open wide to help those who have sacrificed and lost so much.
THE REV. CRAIG HACKER
DICK PEREZ, SENIOR WARDEN
RICK ROCKEFELLER, WARDEN
BILL TRIBOU
BRUCE HALE
ANN CAMMACK
DIANA LAWRENCE
BRUCE STEFAN
MEGAN HARRIS-PERO
ST. JOHN’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
TO THE EDITOR: President Biden (should) give the Ukrainians what they need: the planes , the no fly zone, all of it.
I can't bear to watch innocent women and children being slaughtered any more. My heart is broken. I'm in constant tears for these incredibly courageous people. How much longer must they suffer before President Biden gives them what they ask for? How many bodies of babies and children will it cost?
America is supposed to stand for freedom and democracy. How can you, President Biden, stand by and let this happen? I'm begging you to do this. When you continue you wait it shows your/our weakness. Please, please don't let this be our legacy to the world.
BONNIE HEALEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It is incumbent for all democratic countries to band together and pledge all monies and property held within their country, belonging to Russians, shall be seized, and the values of such will used to rebuild Ukraine.
The yachts, homes and properties the oligarchs have purchased in the free world should be forfeit to pay for the heinous crimes committed by their government under which they profit and support. Unfortunately, money cannot replace the heroic citizens Ukraine lost by Putin’s war.
Furthermore, Putin and members of his government should be declared persona non grata and not allowed passage to any democratic country. If we do not stop Putin now, he will be emboldened to continue.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: A monster is in our midst, yes, a monster.
What is happening in Ukraine is being caused by a monster, who is killing women, children, babies ,bombing hospitals. This monster was called "A Genius and Savvy" by our former president, who later backtracked and said that the invasion was a holocaust, trying to have it both ways.
Trump was also heard saying this about Putin,"you know, he was a friend of mine. I got along great with him."
Putin is driven by the thirst for power and will do anything to keep that power. After World War II, we assumed that a Hitler would never rise again. We were wrong.
However it is done, this monster must be stopped.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay