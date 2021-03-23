TO THE EDITOR: Two words: eminent domain. If Plattsburgh truly wants to be a "Lake City" in substance and not just false advertising, we should acquire at fair market value all property along the lake from the beach to the Champlain Monument; all structures razed, overgrown eye-care facilities, ill-conceived condo developments, McDonald's, welfare motels, B.P. eyesores, as well as all private homes currently holding our lakefront hostage east of Cumberland Avenue, with the exception of the Elk's Lodge, which would change hands but could be retained as a cultural center.
This is what is needed long-term, and you don't need to enrich downstate consulting firms to figure it out. One nice, long stretch of parkland where all citizens can finally access and enjoy the beauty of the lake without having to own a boat or purchase a Happy Meal. And, no, you cannot continue to buy us off with beads or a token, postage-stamp-size beach. Sorry.
Having returned to my hometown after 20 years in Chicago, I can say that the city planners of the Windy City got it right when it came to egalitarian, development-free lake access, and it is time we get it belatedly right here. You may be happy with a misleading tower-shot on the nightly news, but I'm not. Token, piecemeal redevelopment won't cut it anymore, the city is too far gone and has never looked worse.
Time for a broad, holistic vision, and one bumbling, short-sighted redevelopment project after another is adding to our problems rather than solving them.
NICHOLAS NEWGARDEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Once again I am appalled by the duplicity of Elise Stefanik.
She has voted against the American Rescue Plan that provides help to many of us here in her district because it contained too many allotments that she and most of her fellow partisan obstructionist Republicans considered pork added by Nancy Pelosi.
However, in her press releases she touts the wonderful things she has secured for our district. These include huge grants to county Head Start Programs, much deserved, through the federal HHS department authorized in the very American Rescue Plan she maligned and voted against. Once again her ties to the previous administration and its supporters would have hurt her district had she been successful in her vote against our citizens.
This week's claims from Elise would lead you to believe that she actually voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women legislation. She talks of how she offered an amendment to the bill, but in truth she voted against the women of the district in an attempt to defeat this legislation along with many partisan Republicans who refuse to work across the aisle if it would mean any kind of compromise on her far-right views.
When she took office under the Obama administration, we truly hoped she would be a centrist voice working for all her constituents, but, sadly, she has followed the far right path down the slippery slope that will destroy our democracy in favor of an autocratic government.
She is too young to remember the sacrifices of our fathers to save the world from Adolph Hitler.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
KEESEVILLE
TO THE EDITOR: Why print such an uninformed letter to the editor such as Win Belanger's of March 18.
This too frequent a writer has been allowed to express anti-democratic rhetoric and verbal assaults on common decency.
Mr. Belanger's blistering commentary about professor emeritus Alan Chartock reveals ubiquitous conservatism. If you perceive a liberal viewpoint, attack.
Whatever the outcome for our governor, Mr. Chartock spent his years in educating minds willing and eager to learn.
Mr. Chartock has been attacked by Mr. Belanger as Republicans always do, with name calling and projection.
Professor Chartock is the CEO and president of the immensely popular and internationally-known WAMC radio station. I highly suggest he listen at 9 a.m.
It’s both hilarious and nauseating to read a Republican North Country parochial rant and rave about his perceived enemy. Alan Chartock has been vilified by the villainous. It comes with his vocation.
The spoken and printed word is easier to digest and more fulfilling from a learned professor than an nascent right-wing preacher.
ROBERT JEWELL
Morrisonville
