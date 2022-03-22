TO THE EDITOR: There are 50 things any person can do to promote their own health. The concept of “fully vaccinated” is as phony as a three-dollar bill. None of the vaccines prevent infection or transmission (Note: COVID-19 vaccines help our bodies develop immunity to the virus that causes COVID-19).
Who wants to take a gene-altering substance that the CDC’s own data, summarized (in unverified raw data) at OpenVaers.com, reports 23,000 deaths? Networks don’t report this, or the 40,000 permanent disabilities. A Harvard Pilgrim (insurance company) study estimated (fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.)
It became obvious in December 2019 that cheap drugs Ivermectin and HCQ, together with zinc and vitamins C and D3, usually stopped COVID in its tracks (working together as antiviral agents), when applied early. But doctors and pharmacists are regularly fired, or having their licenses suspended, for prescribing such cheap drugs and common vitamins. Look into this and you'll begin to understand the why and wherefore. None of this insufferable situation needed to happen, and it should end tomorrow.
There are people that smoke, drink, and are 50 pounds overweight, yet they’re told the vaccine is some kind of magic ticket to health. If governments want to improve well-being, tell supermarkets to get rid of sugar, eliminating at least four aisles. Tell pharmacies to quit stocking crates of fizzy drinks piled to the ceiling. We all know that sugar is a major contributor to heart disease and diabetes, yet the average American consumes 152 pounds per year. In the case of cancer, sugar is like pouring gasoline on fire.
The COVID narrative is falling apart. Government fiat policies have violated accepted ethics and laws, including the Hippocratic Oath, the Geneva Declaration, and the Nuremberg Code. Hospital and community protocols have been devastating and needless. Anyone that puts masks on two-year-olds, on 75-year-olds afflicted with cancer, or on anyone for that matter, needs to be voted out, if not prosecuted.
DR. NEAL DUFFY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Some of the climate change models predict that our area will likely get wetter, as well as warmer, in the the future.
Thus, I was surprised that the proposed alternatives described for the future of Margaret Street (Press Republican, 3/12-13/2022) do not include options showing covered sidewalks. Several communities in the United State have invested in walkway protection and the result is a substantial increase in downtown pedestrian traffic.
JAMES C. DAWSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This past Friday and Saturday’s paper discussed the rejection of the Durkee Street Prime proposal and the improvements of streets downtown.
I have lived here since 1956 and I am quite familiar, as are many, with the three options of traffic management in downtown: one way, two way, and no way (pedestrian only).
I hope this time we can settle on one of those and have full community support after public input, and do it well. That will require some to accept compromise and perhaps no one will get entirely what they wanted. It is time to do it well and stop bickering after a decision is made.
Doing it well means that properties must be maintained, infrastructure updated, facades upgraded, sidewalks-maintained year-round with benches, and potted plants and flowers where and when appropriate. All of which means a commitment by property owners to keep their property and sidewalks free of debris, clean and attractive.
I would like to see a report of how the $10 million DRI grant was spent. If there is any money left it may provide incentive to property owners to make investment in their properties. To my knowledge that report to the public has not been done.
The city must make an equal commitment to clear public spaces of snow, debris and maintain attractiveness of all public spaces including buildings and parks.
Doing this next revitalization, it is key to look beyond the our investment in water, sewer and electrical infrastructure to truly make the City of Plattsburgh a vibrant, proud community.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh