TO THE EDITOR: In the wake of a series of letters that applaud Elise Stefanik’s supposed bipartisanship, I would like to offer a few facts.
Twice in the last month, Elise Stefanik has voted against her constituents receiving $1,400 stimulus checks. With the average salary of NY-21 residents at $55,000, the vast majority stood to receive these checks.
Twice in the last month, Elise Stefanik has voted against our local towns and villages receiving tens of millions of dollars in COVID-19-related aid. She voted against $8.5 billion dollars going to rural healthcare providers. She voted against a $300-a-month child tax credit that would help North Country families afford childcare. She voted against $15 billion to help support childcare facilities, particularly in high-need areas. NY-21 is in the midst of a childcare crisis right now, as the pandemic has shuttered small at-home daycare providers in droves.
Twice in the past month, Elise Stefanik voted against her low-income constituents receiving aid: she said no to $37 million for food assistance for low-income seniors, no to boosting the cash value of vouchers for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and no to $4.5 billion in aid to low-income families to help heat and cool their homes. The list goes on and on.
Seventy percent of the public supported the American Rescue Plan, including a significant number of Republicans. We need to stop pretending that Elise Stefanik is bipartisan. She is not.
We need to stop pretending that Elise Stefanik advocates for her most vulnerable constituents. She does not.
Like so many Republican politicians, Elise Stefanik has revealed her true character over the past year. She will do and say anything to attain more power and consistently chooses party over country and constituents.
KATE HALLERON MURPHY
Canton
TO THE EDITOR: In 1961, residents of Plattsburgh’s North End, North Margaret Street and beyond, learned that the city of Plattsburgh had applied for, and received, a hefty chunk of money for so called urban renewal.
For seven years, citizens in those neighborhoods lived in a state of limbo, waiting to be evicted.
Much of the decision-making was done behind closed doors, as one former council person told me. A Citizen’s Advisory Council was convened, then fired by the mayor at the time.
By 1968, the last residents were forced to leave their homes, and businesses. Promises to assist in the relocation of these establishments were not honored, forcing most to find work elsewhere.
Lost forever were mom-and-pop stores, a multitude of cabin complexes catering to summer travelers, restaurants and fast-food joints.
Too poor to fight city hall, those living there had no choice. They were not allowed to move their homes, as others did when SUNY took land by eminent domain to build a new campus on Rugar Street.
By Christmas of 1968, not a single home stood on North Margaret Street. All the homes on Scomotion Avenue were razed. Much of the rubble was bulldozed into land between the city beach and Margaret Street.
The promised expansion of the city beach never came to fruition. Lots in the North End languished. The hotels the city said would come, never came. The beach park that was promised never materialized. More than 75 families were forced to move, with little compensation to show for it.
Sadly, the city of Plattsburgh has a long list of failed ventures. Urban renewal in the 1960s, the failed behemoth of the Crete Center, beautification of our downtown in the 1990s, all failures.
I suspect Prime Development Project will be yet another in a long list.
DANIEL LADUE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: According to the New York State Constitution, “The aid, care and support of the needy are public concerns and shall be provided by the state … as the Legislature may from time to time determine.”
Taking care of children in need is a responsibility we all share.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state budget, however, slashes foster care, preventive, adoption and child protective services that promote child safety and family stability by five percent, at a time when these services are more important than ever.
Since the start of the pandemic, one in 1,000 children across the state have lost a parent or guardian to COVID-19, and that number doubles when looking only at Black and Latinx children. More than 325,000 children were pushed into poverty.
With the public health crisis still raging and the sustained stress that the last year has wrought on families, we cannot slash the already insufficient protections and supports that children, families and communities need. The foundation of a strong New York is our people, and strong people are built by strong families. We can’t walk away from them now.
To the governor and legislature: do not cut services that keep children safe, ensure child wellbeing and give families the tools to survive this time of crisis and thrive in the future. It is a moral imperative.
CORY POTTER
Saranac Lake
