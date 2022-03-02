TO THE EDITOR: As I am sitting here watching the news this morning about Putin’s unjust invasion into Ukraine, I wonder what Make America Great Again really means?
Does it harken back to the days when school children, myself included, enjoyed those drills where you drop down to the floor and cower under your desk to ward off the effects of a nuclear bomb blast. Now that was great.
MAGA’s stalwart leader appears to believe that the acts of a brutal dictator are “genius” and “savvy.” It won’t take us long to realize the full impact of that “genius” fuel oil, gas, foodstuffs and a litany of other staples will dramatically increase in price. Yeah, that feels great.
It’s hard to imagine what some former world leaders would say now. Remember those famous words “Mr. Gorbachev tear down this wall.” Now the self-anointed king of the of the MAGA movement thinks this expansion is awesome. I would imagine today we will start seeing MRGA (Make Russia Great Again) hats being sold on the Truth marketplace.
Of course, in the future when we are teaching this in history classes, we will clean up the truth to fit the narrative that we did all we could to right this wrong. Heck, it appears to be happening now, with current leaders all of sudden getting on the bully pulpits and saying they were against this invasion all along.
My personal feeling is America can be great again if we let real unedited history guide our future and we learn from it.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
TO THE EDITOR: We are in the midst of a leadership crisis and bad decision making like never before.
Bail reform and prison reform (could) have put the people of New York in harm's way. This includes the very group it was designed to give relief to, those just arrested and convicted felons. None of us are safe without an effective justice system. And that is where we are today.
(Some say) violent crime is out of control on the streets and in our prisons. The Democrat leadership says the changes are working and nothing more needs to be done. They are in absolute denial. Citizens are being murdered, raped, beaten and robbed by criminals who were arrested and released to the streets under the catch-and-release laws. We are allowing hundreds of serious crimes, maybe thousands, with little or no consequences for the perpetrators. Our Governor Hochol needs to ask herself “is this really working?”
Inside New York prisons, similar reforms, designed to treat inmates more humanely, have caused the exact opposite effect. Stripping the Department of Corrections of the ability to securely house violent offenders within the system walls has led to chaos. Stabbings, slashings, gang activity and assaults on staff are at a high. Without an effective discipline system, things will only get worse and cost innocent lives, both incarcerated and honest, hard-working staff. Is this what the reformists wanted?
Hochol’s solution is to close prisons, and yet tighten gun laws. Does she plan to release gun law violators immediately as well? I fail to see the logic.
I challenge the people of New York to stand up, speak out and demand change. Vote to replace sitting politicians who don’t hear our voice.
MARC PEPIN
Malone
