TO THE EDITOR: How do we find unity? I’m willing to, but it would seem the haters from 2016 won’t let go.
How do we find unity when the AP prints, Biden denounced the “racism, nativism, fear, demonization," that propelled the assault on Capitol Hill by an overwhelmingly white mob of Trump supporters.
Only the words in quotes were spoken, but they inserted white and Trump to cause anger by association. The P-R’s editorial about the T-U insulting Stefanik laced it with things they think she did wrong, justifying one insult while continuing to insult her.
How do you find unity when the media won’t stop bashing my side and social media closes platforms? Unity is a long way off if people can outright lie. My congresswoman’s rallies were advertised as mask events and she like many supporters wore them.
This Joanne Giltner from Willsboro bashed Elise Stefanik for saying she lied about where she was from. I’m from NH originally, moving to Willsboro in 1988; while I may never be considered a local this is my home. So when Elise, whose family has been in Willsboro almost as long as me, established her physical and mailing address here, she legally became a Willsboro person.
A person from the other party, might sign your letter from Willsboro because you have a physical address here, but you still get mail in Kinderhook. Unity will start when those who never voted for my representatives and never have any intention to, stop the misdirected anger with half-truths.
There is a new president, move on. Peace and unity come when you look in the mirror and realize you are part of the problem and not even offering to solve a thing.
POLLY BELANGER
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Why are liquor stores and lottery tickets considerd essential and thè gyms locked by the city's fathers?
Why did our city fathers abolìsh the recreation department at a time when the best place to work out is indoors? I stopped at a lacrosse event at the Crete building and watched as a single mom wanted to enroll her 5 year old daughter in a lacrosse league. She charged her mind after she was told that the cost wouĺd be $100.
I was born and raised in Peru in the old, old, old days. I learned to swim and play baseball, football, basketball, track and wrestle free thanks to the youth comission and Peru Central School.
The other day i went to Oak Street Elementary School ìn the city of Plattsburgh. The kids get 30 minutes of physical education every two weeks.
I have been going to a gym every day since 1950. I have a degree in health, physical education and recreation. I coached for many years. Sometimes I would just have to take a time out and ask "what the heck is.going on?"
And that is how I will end this letter. What in heck is going on?
COACH JOHNNY NEYERHOUSE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Despite the disingenuous calls to move on and get over the horrifying events of Jan. 6 at our Nation’s Capitol, we cannot and must not ever forget the deadly assault on our democratic process and those who helped cause it.
The voters must now complete the work that the Senate has so shamefully failed to do. Never again should Donald Trump nor any of his Senate or Congressional allies who failed to vote for impeachment or bar him from holding future office deserve to be elected.
Without accountability, healing will be difficult or impossible. Voting is the way we ensure accountability for grievous crimes committed against the people of the United States. To tolerate representatives that deny, ignore, or belittle the link between signals they send and anti-democratic actions taken by terroristic groups is to invite a slide toward authoritarianism.
We must be ever vigilant in scrutinizing the actions of our elected representatives. We must be hyper-aware of any indications that they are prone to trade service to the people for fealty to power-hungry tyrants. When we see these flaws in our representatives, we must vote them out of office. Corporations must cease making campaign contributions to them.
There is simply too much at stake.
JON MONTAN JR.
Canton
