TO THE EDITOR: I recently read with interest an editorial regarding the re-start of winter sports. Originally I was a proponent of "just let the kids play" and cited that college players in the Albany area were allowed to compete sans fans.
However, those players were not wearing masks. Our Clinton County high school players not only wear masks, as do all of their family members, as we did when we were allowed to cheer and be there for soccer; we are also able to socially distance.
In the past few months the science has found that the COVID virus does not live on surfaces. So having alien parents in the school gym would not/should not require additional cleaning. Also, from the beginning the dictum was wear a mask if you could not maintain a six foot social distance for 15 minutes. But in an overabundance of caution, our schools have maintained a policy of both six feet and masks.
Today, we see that Dr. Fauci is now saying that three feet of distancing is adequate. So many rules have been laid down that it may be impossible to ever un-do them all unless a pressure for rescinding them is exercised.
Based on the informed data that has been gathered this past year is it really necessary anymore to have such stringent rules in place that deny parents a seat in the gym when their athlete is competing? Isn't it good, wholesome and healthy that these teens want their parents on their sidelines? Isn't it time for the changes that will surely ever so slowly make their way be sped up?
C'mon New York state, you can do the right thing right now. It is time. Let's not squander another minute of our time with our youth.
MARY ANN CASTINE SORRELL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Our democracy remains in jeopardy.
Republican legislators in 43 states have introduced 250 bills to restrict voting. The counterbalance to this undemocratic attack on the voices of the people is H.R. 1, the For the People Act, recently passed by the House of Representatives. Passage of H.R. 1 is threatened in the Senate by the filibuster, which is actually just a Senate rule that requires a 60-vote supermajority for a bill to pass.
Over the years, the filibuster has been a major tool for denying voting rights to the least powerful Americans. Senate Republicans have vowed to kill H.R. 1. Many of these senators are from small states with mostly white populations and they represent a minority of Americans. The 60-vote rule would allow them to block H.R. 1, thereby bolstering undemocratic voting restrictions, partisan gerrymandering and rule by a privileged minority.
Fifty years ago, John Lewis and many others put their lives on the line to protect the right of all Americans to express their voice at the ballot box. That voice is threatened today by an arbitrary rule with its roots in a racist past.
The time to end the filibuster is now.
TOM MANGANO
Essex
TO THE EDITOR: Shouldn’t people wait until investigations are completed instead of rushing to judgement?
Are Democrats pandering to their me-too voters? Are Republicans demanding resignation while forgetting the more severe charges leveled at their champion before and after his term in office? Liaisons should be absent in the workplace without mutual consent and no impact on salary or status.
Elsewhere, unwanted advances should be met with verbal rebuff or a slap in the face.
DON WILLS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Why carry such a column as Alan Chartock’s Capitol Connection?
In your March 15 issue, with no mention women’s rights, of nursing home investigations or sexual misconduct charges, this pompous publisher of the Legislative Gazette and president and CEO of the WAMC Northeast Public Radio Network has the nerve to write opinionated sarcasm such as, “So anyway, the guy I call 'Tough Guy Andrew' is fighting for his political life. His enemies list grows and grows.”
And, “The first thing you have to know is that people hate the legislature. Most people think that the legislature stinks like old fish. At the very top of the list are members of the state legislature, of both parties, who are in a serious get-even mode.”
Including “Naturally, the distress that our state legislators are showing about Andrew Cuomo’s ethical standards, including matters of sexual impropriety, should be seen as proving that they are a bunch of Dudley Do-Rights.”
The Press-Republican should stop carrying this biased individual who can disregard the women who came forward by stating everyone is trying to get even, really? Solid Democrats in the House, the Senate and the Congress have suddenly turned? Calling for an investigation is one thing, resigning or impeachment another, but to downright ignore the accusers is unacceptable.
Please consider this wanna-be reporter an agitator with a poison pen and stop carrying his antagonistic articles that are not even left or right of the mark.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
