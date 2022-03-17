TO THE EDITOR: I am sure we can all agree that we are going through a tough time. People don’t want to work in the service industry anymore. This being the case you would think that when you have an individual working for you your attitude towards their professionalism should be considerate and understanding.
I don’t personally work in the service industry; however, I cannot continue to see worker after worker leaving their position. They are not willing to be disrespected when they are out there every day serving people that may carry COVID or something worse.
There is a business that I frequent in Plattsburgh, that is very fast paced, especially when they have buses arriving. I look forward to my green tea with extra ice. There are women that work there that are amazing people. I look forward to seeing some of them every day.
A sad day has come. These woman are leaving their positions. They are told by direct management, basically, that they are replaceable.
I do not believe that the management group that owns this facility is aware of the total disrespect that the onsite manager treats their employees. I have spoken to the onsite manager myself, regarding issues I had. This manager did noting to correct the situation. They have an employee that refuses to wait on me, but the manager treats her like she is something special.
Let me tell both the onsite managers and the management group, you know who you are, that you are losing good employees because of poor management.
GLORIA BEAUHARNOIS
Plattsburgh
