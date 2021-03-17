TO THE EDITOR: The first rendering of the COVID relief bill proposed support for state and local governments. Republicans denounced the bill as a bailout of poorly run Democratic areas, which was their rationale for exclusion in prior relief bills.
Ms. Stefanik issued a press release denouncing the bill as a Democratic wish list, but she did not speak to reporters who would ask questions.
She made no comment as to what was acceptable to her in the bill. These are included: on-going unemployment insurance, checks to individuals, done in previous bills, expanded PPP for businesses previously excluded, funding for vaccinations, assistance to purchase health insurance and aid to states and local governments among other funding.
I don’t believe Clinton County is poorly run, nor a Democratically run county and the aid was accepted because it was needed.
The bottom line here is the Republicans stopped negotiating because it was a Democratic president offering the bill, not Mr. Trump. It’s hard not to notice that Democrats supported prior versions even though funding they thought necessary was not included; as an example, aid to states and local governments.
On whose side does hypocrisy sit?
WILLIAM OWENS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Our representative has (once) been identified as one of the most bipartisan members in all of congress. Elise has the ability and experience to understand legislation and the good it can do in our district. Elise has consistently worked across the aisle, and according to the Lugar Center, a bipartisan index, Congresswoman Stefanik has become more bipartisan (14th in 2020).
The legislation that is currently being pushed by the Speaker of the House and the majority in Congress, is not bipartisan. Isn't that odd for a party that is calling for unity? On recent votes, our elected officials have only voted on party lines. This says a lot. Partisan votes mean that the party in power is not attempting to foster unity or bipartisanship, but rather their political agenda. Now, before Democrats start to dismiss this fact, it is important to note that under the former president, the House was able to pass bipartisan COVID relief. However, now partisan politics is parading around as COVID relief.
Elise keeps being a beacon for bipartisanship. Her colleagues on the other side of the isle should take note.
MOLLY CRISCITELLO
Potsdam
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik continues to be a champion for GOP women everywhere, and more should recognize her encouraging effort and her ability to be on the right side of history!
This past year our country endured one of the greatest challenges to date. And through this time, it would be irresponsible to fail to recognize who’s been fighting for the North Country since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since the beginning, Elise wasn’t concerned with politics, but actually focused on her constituents, and if they were receiving the necessary funds and support to survive. So she had her team actively call the district.
Since the beginning, Elise was challenging the Chinese Communist Party and the World Health Organization to demand an investigation on this virus. So she called them out and consistently advocated for the facts. Since the beginning, Congresswoman Stefanik held Cuomo accountable. When Cuomo who was quick to reallocate our resources downstate, which would have left the North Country unprepared to face this global pandemic, Elise stood up. When Cuomo forced our seniors back into nursing homes, Elise stood up. When Cuomo was first accused of sexual harassment in December 2020, Elise stood up.
Since the beginning, Congresswoman Stefanik stood firmly for her constituents, which she has done, time and time again. Whether you believe it or not, Elise Stefanik is a true hero for North Country and I am proud that she represents my values.
FE SHERMAN
Hudson Falls
TO THE EDITOR: I want to applaud Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's new Second Amendment Guarantee Act.
Elise has always been a proud support of the Second Amendment and I know she will continue to be a champion of our right to bear arms. I encourage all my fellow 2A supporters to look into Elise's effort. Not only would the Second Amendment Guarantee void New York's S.A.F.E. Act, but it would also prevent future states from attempting to restrict responsible gun ownership.
Elise has proven again and again that she will stand for the North Country's rights and the constitution.
This new Congress is pushing extremely dangerous pieces of legislation that will no doubt restrict the core values in our Bill of Rights. I am proud that our congresswoman is standing for our rights and our values.
BOB GIORDANO
Chase MIlls
