TO THE EDITOR: There is some slippage in the system for getting 80-year-old Plattsburgh residents vaccinated.
My 80-year-old spouse of nearly 50 years got her first Moderna shot at Kinney Drugs, 288 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh on Feb. 2 and had an appointment for her second shot on March 2.
On Feb. 19 she came down with COVID-19 and developed a blood clot in her arterial artery, between her lung and heart. This was very serious and she went to the Intensive Care Unit at CVPH for direct intervention to dissolve the clot. She has had some complications and is still in Room 506 at CVPH where she is slowly recovering with excellent care.
However, she missed her second Moderna COVID vaccination shot and now tests nondetect for COVID-19. Apparently, there is no way to get a vaccination dose from Kinney Drug over the two blocks to CVPH.
Nor, is there a way to temporarily release her to my care to take her for the shot and return her to CVPH. The Centers for Disease Control indicates that individuals who contract COVID-19, and later test nondetect, can get COVID-19 again. Thus, my 80-year -old spouse needs to get her second Moderna vaccination.
Unfortunately, the slippage in the vaccination system is preventing her from being protected.
JAMES DAWSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It seems Representative Stefanik has trouble following her own advice. In the Feb. 5 edition of the Press-Republican, arguing against the removal of Congresswoman Marjorie Greene from any and all committee assignments, Stefanik is quoted as saying, "...it is the will of the people of Georgia's 14th Congressional District to elect her. It is not the right of House Democrats to unilaterally overturn the people of Georgia's decision."Later in the article Stefanik says, "Any source of information that is a mix of truth and a mix of lies, is dangerous, no matter what it is saying, no matter what party it is helping." While this second statement rings true, it contradicts her first statement which is, in fact, a mixture of truth and lies.Stefanik certainly knows the difference between the voters electing their own House representatives versus the House setting its self-governance rules. Greene is not being expelled from Congress, she is being justly punished by the majority of the members of the House by barring her from serving on any of their internal committees. This is a just diminishment of her power for her "looney lies," re Mitch McConnell, and her hate speech in the recent past.As the poet Stephen Dobyns has said, "actions have consequences. Ignorance about the nature of those actions does not free a person from responsibility for the consequences."STU DENENBERGBeekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: Governor Cuomo has submitted his annual budget to the legislature. His plan to address the $15 billion budget gap is to reduce spending by $10.1 billion which means painful cuts that will affect all of us in the North Country.
Our counties are struggling to come up with solutions to make up for the loss of revenue due to the expected reduction in financial support from the state. The cuts will impact our schools, many of whom receive 40-50 percent of their budgets from state funding, libraries and human service providers. Reduction in funding impacts local infrastructure such as road, street and sidewalk repair.
One way to make up for the loss is to place the burden on the local taxpayers by removing the property tax caps, which means we pay more while programs and services continue to disappear.
The better solution is to push our legislators to pass the Invest in Our New York Act (IONY), a package of six state bills that raises $50 billion in new revenue by ending tax breaks for the wealthiest New Yorkers. This revenue can prevent cuts to public programs and invest in education, jobs, housing and health care.
We have the opportunity right now to enact a fairer tax system that will raise revenue each year and put New York state on a firm financial footing for the long-term.
The Invest In Our New York Act has the support of more than 200 organizations across the state. Now is the time to call or email our legislators and the governor to let them know how this act can rebuild the economy and help all New Yorkers.
PHYLLIS SINCLAIR
Board Member, Adirondack Voters for Change
Vermontville
