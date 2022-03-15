TO THE EDITOR: The recent Viewpoint entitled "Look to your doctor, not your politician for COVID answers" raises some interesting questions about the lack of critical thinking among politicians.
The authors rightly state that "politicians don't campaign on ' I might lower your taxes, depending on X, Y, and Z.' which critical thinking would require. No, they campaign on straight forward, confident answers, 'I will lower your taxes if you vote for me.'"
In other words, dishonesty is built into the politician's campaign strategy.
It's unfortunate the authors failed to attribute their example of a politician by name, presumably, Dan Stec. They report "case in point, we look at the politicians who, in the wake of this week's news that mask mandates in New York schools were being lifted, pointed to the alleged horrible, irreparable harm that wearing masks are doing it schoolkids. But the fact is that ... we really don't have solid facts yet on the dangers of masking on kids."
If there are dangers.
Google's answer to the question "Why Critical Thinking" states the problem. "Everyone thinks; it is our nature to do so. But much of our thinking, left to itself, is biased, distorted, partial, uninformed or down-right prejudiced. Yet the quality of our life and that of what we produce, make, or build depends precisely on the quality of our thought. Shoddy thinking is costly, both in money and in quality of life. Excellence in thought, however, must be systematically cultivated."
Perhaps we might start with critical thinking about the proposition there is only one correct answer for every question upon which our assessments and evaluations of students in our public schools is based.
ROBERT L. ARNOLD
Professor Emeritus of Education
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Historically, Hitler needed oil and technologies feeding his war machine ... and Putin's war machine? Again, oil and technology are key.
Political strife is not about solutions, rather polarity. Executive Orders are more about being contrary to the other party than true solutions. The fuel EOs actually increase carbon footprint. Additionally, the USA is vulnerable due to foreign energy dependance. We use the same amount of fossil fuels, except dirtier versions, mostly from hostile countries, transporting these fuels inefficiently. We have contraindicated policies, and conversely, the previous administration would not migrate to cleaner energies.
Take Keystone cancellation: fuels still move, except with a larger carbon footprint. What EO could achieve all goals?
“The Keystone Pipeline shall continue construction, provided solar panels are placed above the pipeline, first using the solar power to operate the pipeline, second to lower electric cost for communities within 50 miles of the infrastructure. Furthermore, pipeline workers shall construct the solar panels above and digital network for independent IT digitally management below the pipeline.”
This EO would have pleased all. It would: build in new clean green power; transport presently required fossil fuels, lowering carbon footprint thereof; aid in sustaining energy needs; employ and train labor to do traditional, solar, and network builds; provide a closed IT network management infrastructure; provide multiple land-use, utilizing a stripe across the USA with the pipe, panels, and fiber, instead of wasting farmland with solar farms; compensate the communities with infrastructure in their backyard; and, have implications regarding country security.
Common sense solutions don't exist in our present political arena. Without them we depend on war machine counties; moreover, we aid in genocide.
DAVID C. BONNER
Peru
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.