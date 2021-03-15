TO THE EDITOR: I have heard so many positive reactions to people's experience at the Plattsburgh International Airport covid vaccine site.
My husband and many friends raved about how organized it was. Today I got to experience it first hand as I received my first vaccine dose.
I am overwhelmed, in a positive way, thinking about how many people were involved in getting that vaccine in my arm. I am so deeply grateful to all. Feedback from other sites are also equally as impressive. It is amazing what has been able to be accomplished.
Kudos goes out to so many people that have been leading our community during this pandemic. Thank you to John Kanoza, all the health department workers, Dr. Wouter Reitsma, all the hospital staff, medical workers, Molly Flynn and many, many more. The list is long of people stepping up to be a part of the solution. It is exhausting and stressful, but please know you are appreciated.
Thank you so much; wishing health to all.
STACEY KNEUSSLE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We want to thank the National Guard for doing such a great job with the vaccine center at Connecticut Avenue on the air base.
The were very professional and friendly. A great job well done.
DON and SANDY MILLER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Who really should resign?
Governor Cuomo is not perfect, but he is a good leader who led New York out of the worst crisis we have ever seen.
He also led and worked with other governors across the country to get help when Trump would not.
Stefanik should look at her own record. She voted against keeping the Affordable Care Act along with pre-existing conditions with nothing to replace it with.
The worst was even after being at the Capitol's insurrection on Jan. 6 by Trump's followers, she voted against the fairest election the USA has ever seen.
She tried to keep the big lie going.
She is a traitor to our democracy and, for that, Elise, it is you who should resign.
GAYLENE DEFORE
Altona
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to respond to Carol Haley's letter: I am the older man at the field house with the cane.
Yes, it is hard to walk in the wind. I walk at the field house because they keep it safe, no ice, and I need to walk to keep my weight and my blood sugar down.
She seems to be a concerned person.
MARVIN BENTON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’m glad to hear that Plattsburgh Public Library will continue to have all Dr. Seuss books, including the six that have been eliminated by the cancel culture.
How sad for all the future children. I am glad to hear that many libraries across the nation feel the same way as Plattsburgh.
DARLENE COX
Columbia, S.C.
TO THE EDITOR: Impressive, simply put, incredibly impressive is the reaction my wife and I experienced in getting the COVID-19 shot at the Plattsburg site on Connecticut Avenue.
Our hats off to the New York State troopers, the military personnel, and all the medical community who were on site. Their duties were carried out in a very professional manner, and in some cases , with style and refreshing personality. All individuals we dealt with were fully engaged and committed to their specific role. A particular thanks to "our" R.N., who injected my wife, Ms. Chris from Ellenburg. Thank you.
I can't imagine a more competent site in the USA. You all need to know how very special your important work is to get us back to normal.
BOB MEIER
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: My husband and I went to the air base this morning, March 3, for our first vaccine shot.
When we left home, we expected to be gone for a couple of hours, at least.
We arrived there at about 8:15 a.m. and were on our way home by 8:45 a.m.
This included our 15 minute wait after the shot.
We can't say enough about the way everything was organized. From the people that kept the cars moving to the people that injected the shots, everyone was so polite, knowledgeable and caring.
This experience was very rewarding during these difficult times.
The one lesson we have all learned is, "be there for each other."
God bless to all.
KAY VOTRAW
Plattsburgh
