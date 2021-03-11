TO THE EDITOR: There’s much hand-wringing about how our students are claimed to be falling behind as a result of on-line instruction during this pandemic. It’s assumed that in-person instruction would solve this problem.
Whether it’s in-person or on-line instruction the most recent national pre-pandemic report card shows roughly 75 percent of students 3rd grade through 8th are failing math and reading, and considered no better in science and social studies. So how is it they are falling behind as a result of the pandemic?
They apparently believe that many topics cannot be covered without an in-person instructor. Have they considered whether that instruction has resulted in learning. Do they know what has been happening that attributes to 75 percent failures?
Bob Davis was the director of the Madison Project at Syracuse University in the early 1960s, charged with exploring with colleagues reasons for student failures in mathematics. They found that 75 percent of engineering students failed calculus. They found a strong correlation between those failures and memorizing so-called number facts while in grade school.
As mathematicians, they considered mathematics to be a dynamic language that deals with quantities and spatial relationships. Quantities are conceptualized by direct and purposeful experiences with numbers, exploring how real things can be counted, added together, subtracted, multiplied or divided. Developing these concepts takes time and they are required to make numerals meaningful.
What happens in the early grades before number concepts are fully formed? Combinations of numerals like the times table are memorized. This begins the failures in calculus.
To compound the problem, before numerals meaningfully represent number concepts, letters and other signs are introduced in algebra. By some miracle, in spite of exposure to these developmentally inappropriate experiences, some students on their own fortunately maintain their abilities to learn mathematics.
ROBERT ARNOLD
Professor Emeritus of Education
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: As spring approaches, the members of the Psi Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society are thinking of the 18 past years that they worked together to present a Tea With Famous Ladies.
he event, open to the public, raised over $18,500 for scholarships for local college students, through the years.
In 2020, COVID 19 restrictions forced a cancellation of the event, and many who had already purchased tickets generously donated the funds to our scholarships. The chapter has met through Zoom this past year, and we regret that we are unable to present the popular tea in 2021. With the COVID precautions still in place, safety and public health must guide our decisions. Like so many other organizations, our members continue to work together to further our objectives, and we look forward to holding the tea once again in 2022.
Many thanks to those who have attended in the past, enjoying the fellowship and the interesting presentations. We’ll see you next year.
ANNE BAILEY
Scholarship Committee, Psi Chapter, DKG
Plattsburgh
