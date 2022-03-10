TO THE EDITOR: On March 3, the House of Representatives passed a bill, via a 256 to 174 vote, that expanded VA health-care benefits for an estimated 3.5 million military personnel exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits, sites where garbage such as human waste, munitions, plastics, jet fuel and paint were incinerated, while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
This legislation adds nine respiratory cancers to the treatment of burn-pit-related disabilities covered by the VA.
All the no votes were cast by Republicans, including Elise Stefanik. GOP opposition was primarily one of dollars as the health-care price tag for these benefits is estimated to be near $300 billion over the next 10 years. House Veterans’ Affair Committee Chairman Mark Takano (D-California) stated: “When our country goes to war we don’t nickel and dime the Department of Defense. And we shouldn’t try to pinch pennies when it comes to covering the care of toxic-exposed veterans.”
Campaigning for the fall election is only months away, and you can be sure Elise Stefanik will criss-cross New York’s 21st Congressional District touting her unyielding support for the military and veterans. Her “thank you for your service” cries will be the loudest at Fort Drum where soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division served in Iraq and Afghanistan, deployed more than any other Army unit.
How many military personnel suffering from burn-pit-related maladies would have been denied VA health-care if Stefanik and her Republican colleagues had prevailed?
Some people have no shame.
GEORGE J. BRYJAK
Bloomingdale
TO THE EDITOR: Like many North Country residents, I am distressed by Russian aggression in Ukraine, and wish I could do more.
What I can do, is put my money where it matters and withhold my money from companies that continue to do business within Russia. Yale's Business School puts out a listing of companies that have stopped doing business in Russia or have left Russia.
They also list companies that are keeping quiet while continuing to profit from their business in Russia. Many of these companies are prominent consumer brands: Coca-Cola, Kellogg, Kimberly-Clark, Kraft-Heinz, Mars, McDonald's, Nestle, Papa John's, Pepsi, Starbucks, Unillever, maker of Ben and Jerry's, and Yum Brands, parent of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC, and Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott.
I plan to boycott these companies, and I hope you will join me. Yale updates their listing daily. You can find it at som.yale.edu/story/2022/over-200-companies-have-withdrawn-Russia-some-remain.
J.M. JANSON
Plattsburgh
