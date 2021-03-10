TO THE EDITOR: When I became a homeowner, I invested part of my future in the village of Rouses Point. I love the sense of community that this village gives its newcomers and I welcome the day when this community grows its people and businesses even more.
While it is vital that we learn from our past, we cannot chain ourselves to it when it stands in the way of improving our community.
Country First action begins at the local level, which is my reason for writing this letter for my Rouses Point neighbors.
Scott Richner and Joseph Rodriguez both possess the understanding of our rich past and the vision of our bright future that is critical to bring Rouses Point into the 21st century. The Village Board of Rouses Point in 2021 must be able to seek out and recognize new livelihoods and new opportunities. Our trustees need to act as facilitators, not roadblocks to progress, which means they cannot allow fear of technology or false hope of a past long-gone hold us back.
We must elect trustees that will put Rouses Point ahead of their own personal biases. On March 16, please vote for Joseph Rodriguez and write-in Scott Richner on your ballot. Your vote will be critical to the future of Rouses Point.
NICHOLAS SOUTHWICK
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Abraham Lincoln’s words remind me of my grandparents who were part of the Greatest Generation.
My grandfather understood the importance of unity and was so loyal to his country he left high school prematurely. He lied about his age so he could sacrifice everything and join the fight against fascism during World War II.
My grandfather is the same man who taught me that the words we use have power; and to watch what I say closely.
Elise Stefanik could use a lesson from the Greatest Generation. She and many other political leaders have taken to using their words as political weapons against their own constituents. They have succeeded in making enemies out of family members and pitting neighbors against one another.
Elise Stefanik’s tone has changed over the course of her political career as our congresswoman. She once portrayed herself as a centrist champion of the North Country working class. Today, if you look at her Twitter feed, you will see her using inflammatory, devisive language aimed at dividing our house of humble, hard-working people in New York District 21.
Elise Stefanik is a threat to the North Country way of life. Remember when we were able to put our politics aside to help a neighbor or to work on a project to better our communities?
Whether Republican, Democrat, independent, or a member from a third party, a new candidate must be elected to represent us in Congress in 2022. We need a real leader. We need someone who will put their constituents' needs above their own desire for political power.
Elise Stefanik has used the North Country as her personal political playground for long enough.
NICOLE BRYNE-NAVARRO
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Olympic Regional Development Authority chose to sign a PLA with the Plattsburgh/Saranac Lake Building and Construction Trades Council only after the feasibility study showed a major cost savings on the project.
Mr. Luck could utilize his supervision on any of these projects. His craft trades people could also be used because the hiring is as follows: the first two come from the union hall and the next person can come from the contractor.
It seems like a similar issue was settled when a New York State Supreme Court justice determined that the Plattsburgh International Airport PLA did not harm Luck Brothers or Luck Builders. The Judge ruled in favor of Clinton County and the PLA. This article was in the Dec. 11, 2017 Press-Republican.
We went through this in 1997 with Luck Brothers over the renovations on the Old Base Hangar for PARC, Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation. After a feasibility study showed that a PLA would provide a cost savings, PARC signed a PLA with the Building Trades Council. Luck Brothers filed a lawsuit against PARC. A New York State Supreme Court justice ruled in favor of PARC and the PLA on June 9, 1997 and allowed the PLA to be used on the renovation project. This information is from Index No. 35233 New York State Supreme Court, Clinton County, New York.
A Project Labor Agreement is a comprehensive pre-hire agreement that provides owners and contractors access to the highly skilled workforce necessary for complex projects. A PLA establishes terms and conditions for labor in advance for ease of bidding, eliminates cost-overruns and delays, ensures cost savings for taxpayers while delivering a quality project, and uses local craft trades people.
DAVE HOOVER
President, Plattsburgh/Saranac Lake Building and Construction Trades
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.