TO THE EDITOR: Hochul’s mandate has got to go.
Governor Hochul’s statewide mandate was struck down (briefly) by a New York State Supreme Court. But many are pushing for this mandate to stay. As a parent with kids in school, I’m appalled that anyone would try and keep this harmful mandate in our classrooms.
Studies have shown that masks hurt (babies') development. And I don’t need studies to see the real negative impact they’re having: my kids are tired of wearing masks while they’re already socially distanced, and while they’re trying to do things like eat lunch, not to mention trying to play sports.
After her role in Cuomo’s administration, it’s clear Governor Hochul thinks she can get away with anything. And too many politicians have refused to stand up to Hochul for our kids.
I’m grateful that the North Country has a representative like Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in our kids’ corner. She is standing up against unconstitutional mandates like Hochul’s and truly leading the charge to unmask our kids. Thank you, congresswoman. Please don’t let up.
ROSE PETERSON
Tupper Lake
(Note: The school mask mandate was lifted on March 2.)
TO THE EDITOR: About 25% of the population in our congressional district, NY-21, is over 60 years old. Are you in this group? Is someone you care about in this group?
With this in mind, let’s take a look at one of Rep. Stefanik’s more surprising votes in recent years.
In December 2019 she voted no on H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now bill. This bill, in addition to lowering the cap for out-of-pocket Medicare expenses, would have given the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services the power to negotiate prescription drug prices, and, in 2025, to start including dental coverage as part of Medicare.
Ms. Stefanik, wouldn’t this have helped a lot of folks in our district? Who are you really working for?
STEPHANIE GUBELIN
Lake Placid
TO THE EDITOR: Regarding Plattsburgh High School boys hockey teams recent victory over Saranac Lake-Lake Placid (SLP) in the Section VII Division II quarterfinals.
"Give credit to SLP for playing a tough game," PHS coach Joe Tolosky said. "It went back and forth all game. I'm proud of our players for the heart and effort they showed tonight. I think they had some jitters at the beginning, but that didn't discourage them and they kept building momentum as the game went on.
"Hayden played his best game of the season tonight," Tolosky said. "Ty played a great game and improved as the night went on. He made some incredible saves to keep the game in our favor." (Press-Republican, Feb. 22)
Aren't we fortunate to have young men like Joe Tolosky coach our youth, encourage them, build their confidence and give both teams credit due?
MARTY STRACK
Lake Placid
