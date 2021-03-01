TO THE EDITOR: The governor’s 2021 budget includes $105 million for the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) to complete the redevelopment of the Lake Placid Olympic Facilities. That represents a massive investment for our area.
Luck Brothers just completed the longest mountain coaster in the western hemisphere for ORDA and we were looking forward to doing more work for them, starting with the outdoor ice oval. However, we’re somehow no longer deemed a qualified bidder.
What happened? Why were we good enough at Mount Van Hoevenberg, but now are not qualified to bid the oval reconstruction? The only difference is a Project Labor Agreement (PLA).
ORDA, with influence from our governor, is placing a PLA on their construction work. A PLA is an agreement that most of the craftspeople on a project must come from the local union hall. That would mean people we have trained and supported, people who have supported us and invested in our community, can’t work on that project. It stops us from bidding the work because we will not turn our backs on our employees.
Why does this matter? Construction jobs are hard enough to find in upstate New York without a pandemic. We don’t need to stack the deck more against the people who live here. We don’t need to make projects supported by our tax dollars cost more either. Yes, a PLA can drive up costs by reducing the number of bidders.
I understand politics in New York. The playing field is never level, but that doesn’t mean we need to accept it. A PLA is wrong for our region and wrong for taxpayers.
Please reach out to Senator Dan Stec, Assemblyman Billy Jones and Assemblyman Matthew Simpson to demand all local tradesmen get a chance on this work.
Jeff Luck
President, Luck Brothers Inc.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Whatever side of the political spectrum one stands, believers in the Triune God ought to remember our short earthly life is equivalent to a minute speck of sand on our Destin beaches.
So for those who view history in the making through the lenses of Holy Scripture, the Psalmist underscores the true judge seated above all our earthly judges. May the verses reset your perspective, calm your anxiety and give you peace, based on the ancient historical Biblical record.
“God has taken his place in the divine council;
In the midst of the gods he holds judgement;
How long will you judge unjustly and show partiality to the wicked,” Psalm 82.
In other words, our creator observes, remembers and judges all acts by leaders, past and present. Their corruption and selfishness has hurt his people and nation; He will render the eternal judgement on the failed rulers.
Our responsibility is to behave according to God’s standard, not man's. Everyone’s choice has eternal consequence.
DR. THOMAS AZAR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to know how it is legal for UPS drivers and FedEx drivers to park in the middle of the street and not back into driveways to deliver their packages?
I drive dump trucks and tractor trailers and have almost had numerous accidents due to these trucks parked in the road and not in the driveway of someone's house. My opinion is that the law should start issuing tickets to these drivers before they cause serious accidents.
Do these UPS and FedEx drivers know how long it takes for these big trucks to come to a stop at 55 miles per hour when you come around a corner and see one of these trucks in the road and vehicles coming at you in the other direction. These drivers need to think of what might happen if these big trucks can't stop one of these times. The drivers really need to think about this.
JAMES BUSHA
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: I am disturbed at the lack of responsibility that the Adirondack Daily Enterprise exhibited in printing Congresswoman Stefanik’s opinion on Feb. 13, despite the scant editorial notes to correct her politically-motivated comments.
Police were injured and killed by the mob at the Capitol on Jan. 6. President Trump didn’t lift a finger or voice displeasure while mobs ran through the Capitol chanting “Where’s Nancy?“ and erecting a noose for the vice president. This behavior cannot be condoned.
Yet, Congresswoman Stefanik continues to stand by her man. Stefanik and her comrades are masters of manipulating language and instead of accepting accountability they are quoting Democrats out of context and accusing them.
Even while he voted to acquit Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell condemned him in no uncertain terms, calling the big lie about the election a lie that Mr. Trump used to incite and ignite violence.
Stefanik claims that the impeachment was to punish Mr. Trump. The impeachment had already happened, twice. No, it was a conviction that the nation needed, not to punish but to help prevent a recurrence of violence and to show that there are consequences for behavior.
As the Enterprise noted in the context of printing Ms. Stefanik’s slanted account, at the end of the day Mr. Trump said, “We love you. You’re very special” to a mob that had killed and injured policemen and desecrated our nation’s Capitol.
The woman has been an accomplice in treason. As a patriot, I condemn her and her colleagues who have not recognized the legality of the most recent presidential election, who would do anything to throw out legitimate votes and who promote a lie that tears at the very roots of our democracy.
Elise Stefanik should be shunned and not given free space in any newspaper.
KATHLEEN RECCHIA
Saranac Lake
