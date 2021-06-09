TO THE EDITOR: I recently read an article regarding the City of Plattsburgh showing interest in purchasing the Plattsburgh Boat Basin.
This is exactly what the city needs for the future.
Regaining more waterfront control, generating revenue, expanding marina operations and dock space, increasing tourism, opportunities would be endless.
If the assumptions are correct in the article, generating upwards of $200k or more in profit to the city would not only help reduce the tax rate but provide cash flow to invest in the city beach and other waterfront properties.
My business partner and I have operated the Cabana Beach Bar on the city beach for nine years. We are invested in the city’s successful waterfront effort. We also see first hand how important the beach and the waterfront is for attracting tourists and businesses. With the city controlling that destiny in the years to come, it’s a win for city residents, businesses like ours, and tourists.
We’re the Lake City. This is a no brainer.
JOE ILLUZZI
GREGORY LARSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continues to engage in undeserved self promotion.
Recently she touted her support for important parts of President Biden’s pandemic relief plan. That’s the plan that she proudly voted against. That’s also the plan that provides desperately needed aid to North Country businesses, localities, schools, hospitals, renters, the unemployed, and individuals (the $1,400 checks).
She voted against all of that, explaining that it was part of the Democrats’ socialist wish list and would expand the national debt. I don’t recall Stefanik expressing concerns about deficits and debt when she voted to give herself, her fellow multimillionaires and corporations an unnecessary tax cut that will add $1.5 trillion to the national debt.
Stefanik also voted against forming a commission to examine the Jan. 6 attempted overthrow of the U.S. government by Trump supporters that resulted in deaths, 140 serious injuries to Capitol Police and widespread damage to our Capitol. Only the courage and valor of National Guardsman and Capitol Police averted a larger tragedy, which could have resulted in death or injury to Vice President Pence and members of Congress.
Predictably, she wants to avoid that scrutiny, since she, Trump and many of her fellow Republicans perpetuated the lie of the stolen election, leading to the attack on the Capitol. Stefanik still refers to Trump as "The President” and hasn’t acknowledged the lack of evidence of fraud affecting the election results.
The congresswoman should spend less time blowing smoke and more time representing the needs of her district.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
