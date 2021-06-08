TO THE EDITOR: I don’t want to name names, but there are a few Democratic senators in Congress who clearly care more about protecting the filibuster, an antiquated procedural norm that lets a minority of senators stop any bill, than making progress for the American people.
It’s hard to understand why, especially when this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to pass bold, sweeping legislation that could dramatically change American life for the better. Without the filibuster, legislation like raising the minimum wage, comprehensive climate action, and voting rights actually has a chance of passing the Senate with Democrats in control of Congress and the White House. I hope that they see this moment for what it is, a rare opportunity to make government work for the American people, and act before it’s too late.
What is power for if not to help people? I’m calling on the Senate to step up and get rid of the filibuster so lawmakers can do what they were elected to do: improve the lives of regular Americans.
ANTHONY BASILIERE
South Burlington
TO THE EDITOR: A state bill under consideration will prohibit lead bullets being used while hunting on all state lands.
This law would be unable to be fairly enforced. To limit the lead to no more than 1 percent will make the lethality less effective. This will cause pain and suffering to animal populations that need hunters to keep in check with the habitat.
Many hunters would be unable to continue to hunt. This will cause adverse effects to animal habitat carrying capabilities. Homeowners and car operators will have loss due to increase in vegetation and car-deer damage. Hunters who use classic and antique firearms such as muzzleloaders and soft steel barreled firearms will be unable to hunt. This will put them out of the sport or force them to purchase modern firearms.
Muzzle loader seasons that mostly are made for lead projectiles will be in conflict with DEC goals. The resulting loss of hunters will have adverse economic impacts. There are few bullet fragments that are found in harvested meats. Eagles are not known to prey on gut piles that are mostly in wooded areas, these seldom contain lead fragments, and coyotes are the largest consumers of gut piles.
Lead birdshot is addressed by federal law and does not pose a danger to be ingested by birds. The claim that shooting lead bullets is dangerous to the shooter is absurd. The bill will prohibit the use of all .22 rimfire, the popular small-game cartridge. Many areas are shotgun only for big game requiring using lead only rifled slugs or round lead balls. There are hunters from communities that are challenged and have to hunt state lands. These people will be unfairly financially burdened by said (Senate) Bill S5058.
Non-sporting legislators are making up a bad law. Speak out.
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Sunrise Rotary Club of Plattsburgh held the Sunrise Rotary Community Sale at VFW Post 125 on Boynton Avenue in Plattsburgh on Saturday, June 5. We are pleased to report that our Community Sale raised over $4,000 that our club can put toward various community-based projects.
“In October of last year, the Sunrise Rotary Club hosted its first tag sale without price tags and we were thrilled to see how the concept of such a sale resonated so positively with the community at large,” said Sunrise Rotarian and Community Sale Chair Joan Sterling. “We were eager to host a second sale this spring, and we are delighted by the success of the event and the public’s enthusiasm for supporting those in need in our community."
The Sunrise Rotary Club would like to thank all the members of our community who graciously donated so many items for the sale. We were overwhelmed with the quantity and quality of the donations. We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge VFW Post 125 for their support. The venue was ideal for the event and their staff could not have been more supportive.
In addition, we would like to thank Casella, Don Duley and Duley & Associates, Frosty Cow, Lucenda Storage, Deb Merrill, Cliff Sterling, Twisted Pita, and Valley Vending for their significant contributions to the success of the Sunrise Rotary Community Sale.
Proceeds from the Community Sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects such as the Sunrise Rotary Pavilion at Wilcox Dock and the Sunrise Rotary Gazebo at the Samuel D. Champlain Monument.
In fact, Sunrise Rotary raised over $25,000 to construct the universally accessible Max Moore Memorial Treehouse on the Saranac River Trail and is currently an avid supporter of the Outdoor Arts Projects as part of the revitalization of Plattsburgh’s historic downtown.
SUE LEBLANC-DUROCHER
President, Sunrise Rotary Club
Plattsburgh
