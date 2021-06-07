TO THE EDITOR: The Plattsburgh Housing Authority and the Ted K. Center would like to thank the family of Mr. Kurt Tobrocke for generously considering the Ted K. Center for memorial donations in his name, in lieu of flowers.
Mr. Tobrocke, a service-driven member of our community, served in the United States Army and then retired as a detective from the Plattsburgh City Police Department. He was instrumental in providing opportunities and education for the youth of our community. He co-founded the city’s D.A.R.E. program and played an instrumental role in creating the PAL Football Program.
The Ted K. Center provides PHA youth with positive opportunities for growth, development and experience through a diverse array of educational, recreational, and art-based programs. All programs are at no cost to the families.
Our teams at the PHA and Ted K. Center are grateful for the consideration and support in Mr. Tobrocke’s memory.
DEBRA STEVENSON
Executive Assistant, Plattsburgh Housing Authority, Plattsburgh Community Housing Inc.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The organizers of Celebrate Paddling month are excited to announce that the month-long paddling festival is back.
Nearly all of our 2020 events had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lack of events and races, people took to the water in droves, as interest in outdoor recreation boomed. Already, local outfitters are seeing this trend carry over into 2021, even as COVID restrictions are lifted.
Celebrate Paddling began in 2016 with the goal of featuring paddlesport events, races, presentations, guided trips, river clean-ups and more in Saranac Lake. Over the years, the event has expanded to include surrounding Tri-Lakes area communities, including Lake Clear and Tupper Lake.
This year, our schedule includes two races, the Tupper Lake 8-Miler on June 26 and the Celebrate Paddling Invitational on June 27, as well as virtual presentations, river clean-ups on the Saranac and Raquette rivers and guided trips in the St. Regis Canoe Wilderness.
The Tri-Lakes area offers some of the best paddling in all of upstate New York and the Northern Forest. We hope you’ll join us this month at some of our offerings. You can find the schedule and other details at celebratepaddlingadk.com.
Anne Fleck, Raquette River Outfitters
Brain McDonnell, Mac’s Canoe Livery
Morgan Ryan, St. Regis Canoe Outfitters
Jason Smith, Adirondack Lakes & Trails Outfitters
Karrie Thomas, Northern Forest Canoe Trail
Waitsfield, Vt.
TO THE EDITOR: As a constituent and supporter of Representative Elise Stefanik since her first run for Congress in 2014, I am incredibly happy to see Elise earning recognition in the form of a leadership position in the Republican minority for the leadership she has already shown in her tenure in Congress.
When she was first elected at 30, Elise was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Elise immediately went to bat for her district: protecting Northern New York’s large employer, Fort Drum, from any cuts during military sequestration. More recently, she has worked hard to bring additional jobs and resources to Fort Drum through a missile defense installation. In a highly blue collar, agricultural district, Rep. Stefanik has worked hard to ensure farmers and small businesses have every resource available, and as few obstacles in their way as possible.
Elise and her team are more responsive to constituent requests and issues than any of her predecessors or peers. She has been a fierce advocate for our seniors and veterans too.
Elise is a leader of the next generation: she is intelligent, compassionate, and above all: she is a hard worker for us, her constituents. That is why she has so much support in NY-21 and has dominated her opponents each election. For all these reasons, Elise is exactly the kind of leader that our Republican Party, and our nation.
I think Elise will do a great job in leadership; she will build a stronger party and a stronger nation for us all.
BILL CREIGHTON
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.