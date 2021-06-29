TO THE EDITOR: Admittedly I am not a fan of having a governmental body own or operate a local, regional, state or national business. Governmental bodies should create the proper environment consistent with community vision and public safety for entrepreneurs to develop.
The rationale for the city to purchase the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Naked Turtle Bar and Restaurant to control the waterfront for the future, while well intended, is flawed. I do not believe we have a master plan that depicts a vision of the city’s waterfront and how it will connect to the downtown.
The city needs to devote time, effort, and money to develop a plan which would include a visual representation, drawn to scale of what the water front will look like in the future. This would identify the areas where public access, boat basin, boat storage, restaurant, pedestrian/bike paths connecting to existing pathways, green space, view sheds, landscaping details, railroad terminals, parking, and public access into the downtown area. Such a detailed vision requires investment in planning and political capital as it must have input from the citizens. Then the planning and zoning committees can guide the development of the land in question for developers.
That plan needs to be invested in by the city regardless of ownership of the property to ensure a viable future for the vision it has. Spending over $7 million to purchase the property will not control the development of it and is only a down-payment as capital investment is needed to what already exists.
ROBERT C. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Has Plattsburgh officially become the city without a heart?
I just read about a man, who has done a lot of volunteer work to help homeless and feral cats, and he was arrested in the city for feeding a homeless cat at his place of work. Have we become so jaded and cynical about life, that this seems the answer to the feral cat problem?
Not only doesn't the city fund programs like Animal Rescue and Welfare, who rely completely on donations and a lot of volunteers, but they create a law that punishes people who try to help these helpless and starving animals. Aren't we required, as an evolved species, to care for this planet and all its inhabitants?
I hope that there are other people out there, who are in a position to do something about this travesty, who will actually stand up for this man in court and change this horrible, inhumane law.
And if not, then I hope the Associated Press picks this up as an article on the city without a heart.
TAMMY REYELL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a retired white guy from the North Country, I never knew much about “Juneteenth,” except that it sounded odd and had something to do with slavery. Much like the herding of native Americans onto reservations, slavery was something whites did to non-whites long ago in a less enlightened time. We kept Blacks in their place for the next century with Jim Crow laws, picnic lynchings, segregated schools and neighborhoods, until violent marches, protests, and many deaths forced America to grant some minimum civil rights to Black Americans.
I grew up assuming ghettos, gangs, and few Blacks around town was fairly normal, but was content we had finally leveled the playing field. Then in 2008, as if to decisively erase traces of a more ignorant past, Americans elected a Black man as president. As I headed into retirement in my little white corner of the world, I believed we were finally measuring up to that “all men are created equal” declaration.
But 2016 put the brakes on any illusions of racial progress. A MAGA promise addressed many resentments: the American Dream was bogus, liberal elites were socialists, the swamp needed draining, and there were too many brown people. What if whites eventually became the minority?! It became clearer that the racism we were founded on continued to infect our laws, policing, prisons, and neighborhoods.
As whites, we don’t experience racism because we’re charter members of the social privileges that favor us. Yet evidence is all around: communities we avoid, prisons built for rural white communities, our white media sources. But so what? Well, maybe we just start with curiosity and honesty. Maybe we have the courage to put up a BLM yard signs and not worry about what neighbors think.
Then maybe next Juneteenth will sound a little less odd.
JOHN O'NEILL
Cazenovia
