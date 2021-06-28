TO THE EDITOR: Fireworks were launched into the sky and state landmarks lit up in blue and gold last week to celebrate the high rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 and the accompanying removal of most restrictions.
Hold on. What are we celebrating? Are we cheering about King Cuomo returning the freedoms he stole from us by the grace of his generosity? While it’s fantastic that infection and death rates are plummeting, we need to remember that the tyrannical restrictions put in place needlessly destroyed thousands of livelihoods and should never have been ordered in the first place.
However, we can’t blame Cuomo 100 percent; Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Albany held hands and abdicated their responsibility to legislate by giving Cuomo unlimited powers to handle the COVID crisis however he saw fit.
Our celebration of the removal of restrictions that should never have been put into place by the man who enacted them is absurd.
We’re all ready to get back to normal, but I’ll celebrate when that parasitic tyrant Andrew Cuomo is booted from his throne.
I invite all who are interested to join in a discussion of liberty and the formation of the Libertarian Party on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. in the vicinity of the Gazebo on the U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh.
ZACHARY REMIAN
Clinton County Libertarian Party
Plattsburgh
