TO THE EDITOR: As an advocate for establishing an upgraded theoretical foundation upon which educational reform must be considered, I have drawn upon modern theories relating to individuals, including learning, communication and group development, the nature of knowledge and knowing and the application of general systems theory. These theories make up a foundation for effective education.
Accurate definitions of terms must prevail, but when they don’t there are consequences.
By definition, a theory is a proposition that has been tested and found to be valid. That is, it reflects accurately the subject matter it represents, and it is reliable since it can accurately predict events and explain its applications.
Theories are often confused with hypotheses that are propositions untested, lacking validity and reliability until proven otherwise. This confusion is prevalent in today’s discourse that features the oxymoron, “conspiracy theories.”
Theories are tested propositions based on evidence, while conspiracies are wild speculations based on thin air; they don’t belong together. It would be helpful if the media were to frequent the dictionary, created to maintain acceptable definitions of words.
This confusion among a significant number of citizens of this country, who have attended public schools, has ramifications that reveal serious learning deficiencies that stifle progress in bringing educational structures and procedures into the 21st century.
ROBERT ARNOLD
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Fireworks were launched into the sky and state landmarks lit up in blue and gold last week to celebrate the high rate of vaccinations against COVID-19 and the accompanying removal of most restrictions.
Hold on. What are we celebrating? Are we cheering about King Cuomo returning the freedoms he stole from us by the grace of his generosity? While it’s fantastic that infection and death rates are plummeting, we need to remember that the tyrannical restrictions put in place needlessly destroyed thousands of livelihoods and should never have been ordered in the first place.
However, we can’t blame Cuomo 100 percent; Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Albany held hands and abdicated their responsibility to legislate by giving Cuomo unlimited powers to handle the COVID crisis however he saw fit.
Our celebration of the removal of restrictions that should never have been put into place by the man who enacted them is absurd.
We’re all ready to get back to normal, but I’ll celebrate when that parasitic tyrant Andrew Cuomo is booted from his throne.
I invite all who are interested to join in a discussion of liberty and the formation of the Libertarian Party on Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. in the vicinity of the Gazebo on the U.S. Oval, Plattsburgh.
ZACHARY REMIAN
Clinton County Libertarian Party
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Admittedly I am not a fan of having a governmental body own or operate a local, regional, state or national business. Governmental bodies should create the proper environment consistent with community vision and public safety for entrepreneurs to develop.
The rationale for the city to purchase the Plattsburgh Boat Basin and the Naked Turtle Bar and Restaurant to control the waterfront for the future, while well intended, is flawed. I do not believe we have a master plan that depicts a vision of the city’s waterfront and how it will connect to the downtown.
The city needs to devote time, effort, and money to develop a plan which would include a visual representation, drawn to scale of what the water front will look like in the future. This would identify the areas where public access, boat basin, boat storage, restaurant, pedestrian/bike paths connecting to existing pathways, green space, view sheds, landscaping details, railroad terminals, parking, and public access into the downtown area. Such a detailed vision requires investment in planning and political capital as it must have input from the citizens. Then the planning and zoning committees can guide the development of the land in question for developers.
That plan needs to be invested in by the city regardless of ownership of the property to ensure a viable future for the vision it has. Spending over $7 million to purchase the property will not control the development of it and is only a down-payment as capital investment is needed to what already exists.
ROBERT C. SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: First, my family and I would like to thank everyone who came out to pay tribute to our beloved Simon Perry and to lay him to rest.
Simon was a member of the VFW Post 125 since 1974 ,was county quartermaster and captain of the Color Guard in the 1970s and in recent years was assistant quartermaster. He was a lifetime member and loved attending and helping anyway he could with all events.
There was a lack of recognition for Simon from his post, a club that he truly loved. He was a Vietnam veteran with a heart of gold and a love for his country. His loved ones would like to thank the American Legion Post 1618 for recognizing this honorable man, for providing the Color Guard, and for the wonderful reception that followed.
To the Navy Honor Guard, thank you for a most memorable and emotional send-off. He will forever be remembered, missed and loved.
BOB DILLON AND FAMILY
West Chazy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.