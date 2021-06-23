TO THE EDITOR: On June 12, the 2nd-annual Plattsburgh BrewForce Craft Festival was held on the grounds adjacent to Valcour Brewing Company in Plattsburgh.
The event was sponsored by Oval Craft Brewing, Valcour Brewing Company, and members of the Adirondack Garda Cycling Club. We want to thank all who attended. We hope you enjoyed listening to All Without the Bass and the amazing food provided by The Twisted Pita and The Dog Father.
Also, a big shout out to the following breweries, distilleries, and vineyards that attended: Valcour Brewing, Oval Craft Brewing, Living Goods, Township 7, Ausable Brewing, Great Adirondack Brewery, Paradox Brewery, Frog Alley Brewing, The Craft Guild, Saratoga Eagle, Olde Tyme, Vesco, and Four Maples Winery and Murray’s Fools Distilling. We also want to thank the sponsors that helped make this event a success, without your support this could to have been possible: PM Leary Restoration, Country Malt Group, Plattsburgh Lions Club, U-First Federal Credit Union, Taylor Rental, Shield 457 Wealth Advisor, Bruno’s Custom Tile Works, Cumberland Bay Market, Casella, C&E Fencing, White Properties, Maggy’s Pharmacy, Fleet Promotional Products, Fastenal, Tom Murnane, Esq., and Murnane Construction.
All of the money raised will be donated to the following charities: Tour De Force bicycle ride, which benefits families of fallen law enforcement officers, North Country Veterans Assistance Fund and Rottie Empire Rescue, an animal rescue.
A big shout out to our volunteer support group without your help and dedication we couldn't of succeeded. Also a huge thank you to Mary and the staff of Valcour Brewing. We have received a tremendous amount of positive feedback, and are honored you believe in us.
Plans are underway for the 2022 BrewForce in June so mark your calendars, because it will sell out again next year.
We hope to see all of our friends, both old and new, again next year.
ROBERT CRONIN
BRUCE MARTIN
Adirondack Garda
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I don't know if nuclear first-strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons, at least if such a freeze is verifiable.
There should of course be immediate inspection of any suspected nuclear weapon sites. If Russia doesn't agree to this and if any diplomatic gesture such as inviting them to join NATO doesn't work then we need to have tougher sanctions than we do at present.
We should also, especially if such a freeze is non-verifiable, consider removing the threat by the prospect of increased trade.
ALVIN BLAKE
Plattsburgh
