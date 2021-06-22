TO THE EDITOR: The droning of Essex: Is it true the small historical hamlet of Essex is passing a drone ordinance? The village known for its historic buildings and its fierce civic pride in preserving its historical past.
The town board of Essex has before it an ordinance on the operation of unmanned aircraft with the purposes of the flights being: 1) Inspection of town-owned assets; 2) Marketing to bring new life to our town’s marketing tools; 3) Public safety; 4) Historic documentation (walls of town hall have many black and white photographs documenting the history of the village); 4) Supporting local partners to help document their support of Essex, e.g., CATS and the Essex Quarry, the Grand Hike (you wonder if CATS agrees to be a promoter of drones).
The axiom that new and younger blood and ideas is good for every community is fine until the new blood fails to understand history and attempts to overlay its modern technological views over the view of many who believe the strength of the hamlet is its ability to survive without as much change as seen elsewhere. The community does not want to be a Cape Cod with tourists flocking to see the quaint homes. The community does not want or need a publicly-owned drone doing tasks that there were well performed prior to the gifting of the drone to the Town of Essex.
So where is the indignation of the caretakers of the historical village and the directors of CATS who would oppose the use of unmanned flying aircraft over the village and its public events for no legitimate reason except to reinforce the belief of some who think progress requires the use of the latest technological toys which only further distances us from our natural surroundings?
REGINALD BEDELL
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: One hundred fifty days into a Biden's administration, what do we have, America? We have inflation up, gas prices are up, and we the taxpayers will now be responsible for of Europe's wants, needs, including NATO costs.
Biden is fumbling his way through the G7 meeting where he confused Syria and Libya three times in one speech. Biden has ended the Keystone Pipeline costing jobs both in Canada and the U.S. This fuel will now need to be transported by rail or truck, making it more detrimental to the environmental.
Meanwhile, Biden called sanctions off on a plan for Russia to have a pipeline supplying most of eastern Europe. Illegals are now flooding our southern border. This is a horrible policy as America tries to recover from a pandemic. The Biden administration clearly does not have the best interest of Americans in mind with some of these poor policies. Say what you will about Trump's style, but at least America was not being shoved around and being taken advantage of like in the Paris Climate Treaty when Trump was in charge.
China and India pollute with no regard for the environment. Biden's administration's priorities are all about perceived social justice issues. This administration is going to set America back two decades. The average American needs to pressure their politicians to do the right thing for America.
Trump had the backs of all of us hardworking Americans.
JOE VENTRE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This is the time of year when as a community and particularly as a business community, we should reflect upon how fortunate we are to have one of the premier horse shows in the world coming to our area.
The first week of the show, starting June 29, would be a relatively slow and difficult week without the horse show. Even the second week after July 4th could very well be less than optimum. The presence of the horse show pretty much guarantees that both these weeks will be economically productive for Lake Placid/North Elba. This is probably the most important event we host all year.
In return for this good fortune, especially in this year of high and escalating costs, as a community, we should sincerely open our arms and welcome all the participants, workers, trainers, grooms, exhibitors, riders, and make each and every one of the them individually feel as if we consider them to be the most important person in the world, or as Ruth Newburry put it back in the '70s, “you’ve come and we’re delighted.”
To all the participants in this year’s horse show, thank you for being here.
EDWIN WEIBRECHT JR.
Owner/Operator, Mirror Lake Inn
Lake Placid
