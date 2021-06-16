TO THE EDITOR: The pandemic has taken a devastating toll. We are now trying to regain our equilibrium. And while many of us are vaccinated and our masks are being removed, getting back to normal, or better than normal, will take some well targeted time, effort, and in particular, money.
President Biden and Congress have recognized and responded to the needs of states, counties, local communities and individuals whose funds and budgets were ravaged by the virus through passing the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). So, how much money are we talking about and how will it be spent?
One part of ARPA directs funds to governments and schools. Amounts stated are approximate figures. Let’s consider our local area. Essex County will receive $7,150,000, the Town of Ticonderoga will receive $520,000, the Ticonderoga Central School District will receive $1,300,000 and the Town of Hague will receive $70,000.
Part of these ARPA funds are to ensure that schools have the funding available to properly ventilate, adequately socially distance, and systematically make up for lost learning. Another part of ARPA provides money for infrastructure projects such as broadband access, an especially critical need in rural areas, and a need highlighted by remote instruction.
A more extensive infrastructure bill is still under negotiation in Congress.
Within the context of these wider funding allocations, a key question now is how will the public help determine how to spend this money? Certainly, our elected officials, school administrators, and board members will meet to determine priorities, but we need to do our part to ensure that our voices are heard and our opinions and priorities considered, starting with attending town board and school board meetings.
We can and should work together to make our communities stronger and build back better.
ALANE VOGEL
Hague
TO THE EDITOR: There are three reasons why the city should not buy the waterfront property.
First, this property will come off the tax rolls. It will mean less money for road repair, less to keep up our water and sewer, and, less money for the school system. Second, the city will need to hire someone to run the former Naked Turtle (restaurant). This will cost us, and even if a management company makes money running it, the city is unlikely to see any profit. Third, the city does not have a great history of managing physical assets. For example, the Crete Center, the Rec Center on the Oval, and the City Beach all are so run down they are essentially unusable.
Fix and maintain what we have; don’t go buying what we cannot afford.
JOAN JANSON
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.