TO THE EDITOR: I write with concern over the mayor’s proposal to purchase the marina property on behalf of the city.
I agree that the city has an interest in what the marina will look like in 20 years. We certainly don’t want it to look like the neglected Plattsburgh City Beach, Crete Center, or City Rec Center properties. Let’s not allow it to fall victim to the same deferred maintenance as South Acres Park, MacDonough Park, or Fox Hill.
Beyond my concerns of the city’s ability to maintain this property in a way that is profitable and improves access for residents, Chris Rosenquest’s business record specifically is troubling (me). In the last several years he has (had) several local businesses, both with his own money and other people’s. Now he’s going to use the city’s credit line to finance the next venture?
If access is truly the concern, that’s an issue that should be addressed by the zoning board. Government’s role is not to step in and run a hospitality business.
HANNAH PROVOST
Morrisonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.