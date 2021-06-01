TO THE EDITOR: Public pensions in New York state are not subject to state tax regardless of the income of the recipient. Private pensions and 401k withdrawals are taxed as regular income by the state.
A nurse who works their entire career for the health department gets their pension untaxed by the state, while a nurse who works for a hospital like CVPH pays tax on their pension. The same is true of a bus driver who works for the Department of Correction versus one who works for Greyhound, or an administrator who works for SUNY Plattsburgh versus a manager who works for Georgia Pacific.
The result is a shift of our already high tax burden onto those who worked in the private sector all their lives. This kind of nonsense is what happens when you have a state legislature that bows to the wishes of the public employee unions while making sure that they all get the same benefit.
The solution is simple. Either tax everybody's pension or nobody's pension.
Upstate New York could have a thriving sector of its economy based on spending by retirees from the private sector. Many of us like the recreational opportunities the area has to offer. But our high tax burden and ridiculous rules like this one make us think twice about staying here.
We can adapt to the opportunities offered by the Carolinas or by Florida, and we can try to make sure what happened here doesn't happen there.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It has been one year since the tragic death of George Floyd.
If you watched with horror as the state murdered a man in the street, please don’t let your outrage turn into complacency. There is still much work to be done in order to ensure that this never happens again. Join us in our commitment to criminal justice reform to bring about a more peaceful America.
Libertarians support: Ending the War on Drugs, ending civil asset forfeiture, ending qualified immunity, ending prosecution for all victimless crimes, including drug possession and sex work, ending the militarization of police, abolishing the death penalty nationwide, (and) requiring police officers to wear body cameras and have them switched on at all times.
If you would like to see these ideas become reality, please join the local Libertarian Party at its next monthly meeting, Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m., U.S. Oval Plattsburgh, near the playground at the gazebo.
ZACHARY REMIAN
Clinton County Libertarian Party
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Route 22/9N going through Willsboro hangs an angry flag inspired by fear and confusion, with a certain Anglo-Saxon word considered profane and thus powerful. This short word is intercepted by one finger pointing heavenward.
Ah, it must be satisfying to vent in this manner instead of engaging in civil dialogue.
On this Memorial weekend , Willsboro, like many other small towns, displays photo banners of local women and men who have served in the armed forces. The juxtaposition of bitterness and tribute is quite striking.
Yes, those persons dutifully protected our right to free speech, both the author of the degrading flag and others of a more noble character.
Thanks to all of you who are veterans, both in war and peacetime, and thank you to all others who work tirelessly in our communities for the common good.
BOBBI PEREZ
Willsboro
