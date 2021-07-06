TO THE EDITOR: The Ticonderoga Historical Society will present a free public program on Friday, July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga.
“Blacks in the Adirondacks” will take a look at the impact made by people of color in the North Country, says program presenter Diane O’Connor.
“People of color have added much to the rich tapestry of Adirondack history. From farmers and trappers to traders and innkeepers—their contributions are many. Sadly, we do not know their stories and have failed to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Included among those individuals is Prince Taylor, a free African-American man and a veteran of the American Revolution. Taylor ran an inn on his property, located near what is now Black Point Road in Ticonderoga. In 1791, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison visited Taylor’s farm.
The program is part of the museum’s year-long look at “History, Race and Gender in the Adirondacks,” and is funded by a grant from Humanities New York.
The program will be held outdoors, under a tent, and attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Reservations may be made by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via email to: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
DIANE O'CONNOR
Ticonderoga Historical Society
Ticonderoga
TO THE EDITOR: Purchase of the Plattsburgh Boat Basin property is a terrible deal for current and future taxpayers of the city.
Mayor Rosenquist says that the city would be making money on its marina if it hadn't been prevented from expanding by the current owners of the boat basin. But the facts are that it was prevented from expanding and it is losing money. Such are the risks of running a business.
Mayor Rosenquist says that the city will come out $250,000 ahead even after bonding the $7 million purchase price and losing the tax revenue paid by the current owners. But that assumes everything will turn out perfectly. The city must find somebody who is willing and able to run the businesses currently on the property. Since those business people will only be leasing the facilities, they will be less motivated to make their business profitable.
Owners can lose a significant portion of their own money if the business fails. Lessees can walk away when the lease is up, leaving the city without the income from the lease and with significant maintenance and repair expenses until such time as they are able to find someone else to run the businesses, if that is even possible. The loss of the good will of the boat owners renting the slips when the business failed would make it even more difficult.
The current owners have run businesses in the city for a long time. Maybe they have earned another $7 million deposited in their retirement fund. But city taxpayers shouldn't be the ones depositing it.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
