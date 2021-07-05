TO THE EDITOR: This July, the North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition will launch a new referral system to link prediabetic and diabetic patients with local, evidence-based programs that can help them prevent or better manage their condition. The Heart Network sends its thanks and appreciation to members of the coalition who have worked to develop this process, which providers can use to easily connect patients to these life-saving services.
One particular partner in this effort, NY Connects, deserves special recognition for agreeing to manage this new referral program. NY Connects , a statewide directory of health, home-care, transportation and other resources, will provide follow-ups to patients referred to help them understand community-based program options and get them enrolled.
Diabetes prevention and treatment is one of the Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition’s top priorities. Health care providers play a critical role not just in treating patients with prediabetes and diabetes, but also in helping them find community-based services to assist them in adopting daily routines and practices to get and stay healthy. Ultimately, we want these individuals to avoid or at least be able to self-manage their diabetes.
The coalition knows, from existing research, that many North Country residents struggle to control their condition. As a collective, we believe this referral system will decrease those numbers and empower individuals to take control of their own health.
People with prediabetes or diabetes should also talk to their doctors directly about local services or visit compasshp.org to find a program near them.
The North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition, facilitated by the Heart Network, brings together providers and other key stakeholders in the region to replicate and implement successful programs that treat patients with chronic diseases.
To learn more, contact Ann Morgan at amorgan@heartnetwork.org. To learn more about NY Connects, visit nyconnects.ny.gov.
ANN MORGAN
Executive Director, The Heart Network
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: For someone who claims to love the United States, Elise Stefanik certainly is not shy about continually siding with people who have historically, and recently, fought against this nation.
Just this week she voted against the removal of Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol, and against an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power; the very cornerstone of our democracy.
No doubt she will soon decry Nancy’s Pelosi’s newly announced Select Committee as “partisan,” or some other buzzword she’ll pull from the Donald Trump Political Dictionary, but when that time comes, let us remember that Elise and her party were given the chance to form a bi-partisan committee, and they decided against it. They were given the chance for input, and they turned their noses up at it.
She has no right to complain. But, of course, she will.
We must also remember that Stefanik gained her new position in Republican leadership by supporting the ouster of Liz Cheney for the apparently heretical crime of telling the truth about the 2020 election. She also refuses to use her position of leadership to call out the bigotry and outright insanity of other members of her party, chiefly Marjorie Taylor Greene. Clearly, the once-principled Republican Party is no longer a political party, but has become a cult of personality around the former president, and Stefanik is unashamedly wearing the robes.
Elise Stefanik is a stain on the North Country, and a stain on the House of Representatives. We’re already a quarter of the way to the 2022 election, and my hope is that the 21st District will come to its senses and collectively cleanse ourselves of that stain when that day comes.
CASEY BELROSE
Plattsburgh
