TO THE EDITOR: As Bob Dylan sang, “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows,” especially when it comes to Elise Stefanik. It seems that everyone who disagrees with her is a far-left Socialist and she thinks the wind is always blowing towards Mar-a-Largo, Fla.
Ms. Stefanik doesn’t even know the definition of socialism. Merriam Webster defines socialism as 1) theories advocating collective or government ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods and 2) a system of society or group living in which there is no private property. Why does she label every opponent and individual who cares about making the average citizens’ life better as a socialist?
Ms. Stefanik’s bipartisanship ended with the 2016 election. She voted to perpetuate the Big Lie and put our country’s democracy in the biggest jeopardy since the Civil War. This pandering to one man, who has so many character flaws it is disgraceful. It reflects poorly on Ms. Stefanik’s values and highlights her unbridled ambition.
Ms. Stefanik, the master of half-truths, can say and do whatever she wants. With a 50,000 person Republican advantage in voter registration and having raised $2.8 million from all over the country, she doesn’t worry about accountability.
It doesn’t take a hero to brag about supporting the military, police, and corrections officers. That’s part of her job. What about the Capitol Police?
It takes a hero to humbly support all people against poverty, racism, and a lack of basic human needs and rights. I don’t understand why leaders don’t understand lifting the least among us raises the whole country.
Ms. Stefanik is not a hero and I’m not a socialist. Her disregard for the less than elite, and our democracy, along with taking her voting orders from Republican leaders, makes her unqualified to hold office.
JAY LEPAGE
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: The Adirondack Garda cycling team recently hosted the 8th-annual VBC century bicycle ride. The event was a successful with the event raising over $6,000 for the Tour De Force charity.
We want to thank all the riders who braved the heat and humidity for the two hour ride around the North Country and Vermont. We had riders from New England, Iowa, Virginia, New Jersey and even Florida. And as usual our support staff did an amazing job. Also, the NYSP for traffic support.
We also want to thank Sam’s Club and Big Sal’s Pizzeria for their support. The biggest thanks goes to Mary and Danielle of Valcour Brewery for hosting the event.
See everybody next year.
BOB CRONIN
BRUCE MARTIN
Adirondack Garda
Plattsburgh
