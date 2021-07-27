TO THE EDITOR: Residents of the Town of Beekmantown should applaud Supervisor Sam Dyer for his drive to make right.
Many years ago, residents of Ashley and Hynes roads brought forth complaints about contamination of their private wells, with accusations that the town’s open stockpile of winter road sand and salt had made their wells unusable. After actions by New York State DEC and the Clinton County Health Department the prior administrations begin to accept the fact that there was a link between the town’s unprotected storage of road salt and the contamination of private wells.
The town board commissioned professional consultants to conduct an evaluation of the suspected contamination. The study concluded that high concentrations of salt, sodium and chlorides, had entered the groundwater and created a plume which had impacted the private wells; some salt concentrations were more than that of sea water.
It should also be known that this same salt plume also contaminated the town’s wells at the town hall and recreation park facilities. It was not until Supervisor Dyer took office that there was developed a formal plan to address the contamination and to provide potable water for those residents and town owned facilities impacted by town’s road salt stockpile.
Fast forward to 2021, those impacted residents now have a temporary water source provided by a new water plant at the town hall while the town administration diligently searches for a production well that will serve those impacted properties for years to come. Supervisor Dyer has been tenacious in seeking out funding from state and federal funding sources for the capital improvement project costs while striving to minimize the financial impacts to the town residents.
I believe the Town of Beekmantown residents have been served well by Mr. Dyer.
WAYNE RYAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As someone who owned and operated mall bookstores in Michigan for 20 years, I strongly recommend that anyone who has not recently visited the Cornerstone Bookshop in downtown Plattsburgh might take another look.
The store recently has a new owner, new staff, new organization, and, I think, a reinvigorated spirit.
Books are organized alphabetically by author or by subject matter, including specializations (i.e., international cookbooks grouped together in the cookbook section.)
Having spent many years looking at bookstores in all parts of the U.S., I believe that Cornerstone Bookshop is a major Plattsburgh community resource.
JOHN NEUHAUS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: St. Alexander's and St. Joseph's Parishes recently held their 16th Annual Golf Classic at the Barracks Golf Course.
The undertaking cannot be accomplished by any one person, and we wish to thank those for coming forward with their time, talents and treasures, and the 120 golfers who participated.
A special thanks to Shumway Insurance for sponsoring our Hole-In-One contest and to the barracks for their hospitality.
We appreciate all donations: Hometown Fitness, Stewart's, Dick's, Rambach's Bakery, Dames Liquor Store, TD Bank, Texas Roadhouse, Impressive Imprints, Spotless Action Detailing, Smithfield Liquor and Wine, Heath Smith, Pizza Hut Corporate, Wayne Levac, Joe and Toni Krupka, Starbucks, Fran and Jack Baroody, Zachary's, Bazzano's, Mickey's, Fr. Scott, Pam Reyell, Kinney Drugs Rte. 3, George Gleason, Valcour Brewery, Target, Dickie's BBQ, Lenny's, Hungry Bear and Pat Hamlin. Also, Cumberland 12, Butcher Block, Pizza Palace, Dunkin Donuts Rte 3, Gail and Marcel Giroux, A-Nails, Vesco Winery, Lake Champlain Chocolate and Licks, Mobil 1 Lube Express, Banker's Orchard, The Barracks, Cheryl and Mike Dodds, Dennis and Maureen Bardelcik, Mainely Lobster and Seafood, Happy Pike's, Pasquale's, Exellence By Paula, Donna Kneussle, Dames ACE Hardware, Penney's Homestyle Cooking, Market 32/Price Chopper, LivingGoods, Hannaford's, Glen and Jamie Burdo, Cindy Mayette, Little Dragons Creations and Eye Care for the Adirondacks.
A big thanks to our sponsors: Art Lefevre, Sharon Provost, A&J Bouchard Farms, Spotless Janitorial, Fran and Jack Baroody, Huttig Nissan, Luck Brothers, Deacon Mike and Joan Howley, Hamilton Funeral Home, Sherry Facteau, Brown Funeral Home, Rand Hill Lawns, Jim Dowdle, Nancy Frenyea and family, American Legion Post 1619, Fountain Bros., Shumway Insurance Agency hole-in-one, John and Delores Snell, Bernadette and Marshall Dubray, David and Judy Seymour, Fr. Scott Seymour, Lee Appliance, Bernie Reyome Family, Rick's Auto Sales, Bashaw Family, Brian, Diane and Matt Snell, Judy and Joe Duprey, Pam and Keith Reyell, Deacon Marv and Mary Connors, Pauline Reyell, Cumberland Bay Market, and Catholic Daughters of America Sts. Kateri and Andre 2663.
CHERYL DODDS
2021 Golf Committee Chair
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: On Aug. 15, the streets of Rouses Point will be lined with people as the community comes together at St. Patrick Church's 8th-annual Antique and Classic Car Show and Craft Show.
The events will be held on the church grounds with opening ceremony at 10 a.m.
There will be a concession stand, 50/50 drawing and scratch ticket and basket raffles.
Trophies and awards will be handed out at 3 p.m. for Top 40, participant's choice, kids' pick, club participation and best of show.
Pre-registration is $15, while registration day of the show is $20.
There is no charge for spectators. Registration forms are available from the Car Show Committee at www.stpatricksrpny.org.
All proceeds benefit St. Patrick's Church. Come and enjoy the day with us.
GEORGE LEGNARD
Car Show Committee
St. Patrick's Church
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: As Bob Dylan sang, “You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows,” especially when it comes to Elise Stefanik. It seems that everyone who disagrees with her is a far-left Socialist and she thinks the wind is always blowing towards Mar-a-Largo, Fla.
Ms. Stefanik doesn’t even know the definition of socialism. Merriam Webster defines socialism as 1) theories advocating collective or government ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods and 2) a system of society or group living in which there is no private property. Why does she label every opponent and individual who cares about making the average citizens’ life better as a socialist?
Ms. Stefanik’s bipartisanship ended with the 2016 election. She voted to perpetuate the Big Lie and put our country’s democracy in the biggest jeopardy since the Civil War. This pandering to one man, who has so many character flaws it is disgraceful. It reflects poorly on Ms. Stefanik’s values and highlights her unbridled ambition.
Ms. Stefanik, the master of half-truths, can say and do whatever she wants. With a 50,000 person Republican advantage in voter registration and having raised $2.8 million from all over the country, she doesn’t worry about accountability.
It doesn’t take a hero to brag about supporting the military, police, and corrections officers. That’s part of her job. What about the Capitol Police?
It takes a hero to humbly support all people against poverty, racism, and a lack of basic human needs and rights. I don’t understand why leaders don’t understand lifting the least among us raises the whole country.
Ms. Stefanik is not a hero and I’m not a socialist. Her disregard for the less than elite, and our democracy, along with taking her voting orders from Republican leaders, makes her unqualified to hold office.
JAY LEPAGE
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: The Adirondack Garda cycling team recently hosted the 8th-annual VBC century bicycle ride. The event was a successful with the event raising over $6,000 for the Tour De Force charity.
We want to thank all the riders who braved the heat and humidity for the two hour ride around the North Country and Vermont. We had riders from New England, Iowa, Virginia, New Jersey and even Florida. And as usual our support staff did an amazing job. Also, the NYSP for traffic support.
We also want to thank Sam’s Club and Big Sal’s Pizzeria for their support. The biggest thanks goes to Mary and Danielle of Valcour Brewery for hosting the event.
See everybody next year.
BOB CRONIN
BRUCE MARTIN
Adirondack Garda
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am so happy to see that SUNY environmental science students will be working on development of nature trails at the city beach.
It is a great asset of Plattsburgh area and deserves responsible use by all. Kudos to the mayor for this project and for development of bikeways In the city.
DONALD MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’m not sure if hypersonic missiles or Iran’s drones have a chance of first strike capability. If so, or if some countries will think so, or don’t fear a second strike, then we need to take preventative steps. The same applies to nuclear weapons, with or without these, and perhaps likewise even poison gas.
If there is a chance of conquest by China, Iran, or North Korea, or a chance of destruction by any of those countries or by Russia, we need a freeze on new missiles or weapons of those sorts; there should be immediate inspection of any suspicious sites in order to verify this. If they don’t fear a second strike, or would furnish to terrorists, we need to have them dismantle what they already have, again with immediate inspection.
Perhaps the way to do this is by offering and/or establishing increased trade while threatening increased sanctions, with the spread wide enough so that they won’t want to chance our missing any of the sites.
For Russia, we might also try diplomacy like a NATO invitation. Alternatvely, increased economic ties might forestall destruction. For North Korea, perhaps we might also give them a choice between de-nuclearizing the Korean peninsula or putting enough arms in South Korea and nearby to destroy them.
Perhaps we can bring about human rights, such as freedom of religion, and perhaps we can get China to stop supporting North Korea if nothing else works with the latter.
ALVIN BLAKE
Plattsburgh
.TO THE EDITOR: Crab Island Golf Tournament would like to thank sponsors and volunteers, along with all the participants, for another great tournament.
They were American Legion Post 1619, Jenn Lord, Ellen Murphy, Jeri Bennett, Mary Lou Burdo, Kelly Burdo, Steve Burdo, Vicky Goddeau, The Barracks Golf Course, Delores Vivian and staff, G&G Tire Co., Herman Gehrke Logging, Brown Funeral Home, K. Kipp Heating and Plumbing, Platts Moose Lodge 2390, American Legion Montgomery Post 912, Liberty Abstract Company, Bonnie Stevens, Plattsburgh Police Local 812, VFW Post 125, Harmony Golf Club, Northeast Irrigation and Landscaping, 4th Ward Club, J. Hogan Refrigeration and Mechanical Inc., Randy Rock, John Burke, John Rock, Steve Lefevre, Sherry Facteau, Fuzzy Spellman, Pearl Mabry, Carolanne Rugar, Karen Guynup, "Jughead" and Julie, Betsy and Dave Berglund, "Fuzzy" Bruno, Keith Reyell and Adam Reyell.
Thanks to everyone.
SHERRY FACTEAU
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.