TO THE EDITOR: Rep. Elise Stefanik: Wow, only in your new leadership position for a short time and your priorities are shaping up.
Instead of supporting and advocating a bipartisanship congressional investigation of the seditious insurrection of the U..S Capitol on Jan. 6, you and your fellow leaders think it is a better use of resources to investigate TV personalities’ unproven claims of an NSA investigation.
That seems logical; I think not.
Now you are touting another priority integrity in elections predicated on the claims of a known fabricator of untruth. Instead of trying to encourage and make it easier for more Americans to vote, most of the 300 plus new laws, that you say are necessary, do the exact opposite. It is apparent that your leadership team is afraid of voters unless they are your voters.
But even better yet some of the laws you tout as needed allow the local leaders to correct the mistakes, like wrong person lost, after the fact. That must be an alternative definition of integrity not found in the old Webster’s.
Again, I am trying to figure out how I would explain to my two-year-old grandson when he gets to vote for the first time why the candidate that he voted for who had millions more votes didn’t win.
“Well, grandson, in America some powerful people know better than you do who is best suited to do the job so they fixed it .Oh, yeah, I forgot, grandson, that’s integrity as defined by our Representative Elise Stefanik.”
Boy, who is the radical, now? Your chances are waning to right your legacy; right now, it seems like it will be sad.
A not so radical voter for as long as I am allowed.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
