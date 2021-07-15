TO THE EDITOR: I would like to thank everyone involved in making Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp the best camp ever.
We had 165 girls and 145 boys. They all had fun and listened to all instructions to be a better player.
First of all, I would like to thank the superintendent at Beekmantown Central School, Dan Mannix, for letting us use their excellent facilities.
Our guest speakers were excellent: Jerrod Dumont, Scott Cutair, Mike Blaine, Kevin Daugherty, John Konowitz; Greg Snider, cssistant Coach at Vermont; and Charlie Mason, head coach at New England College.
Our entire staff who all donated their time and expertise. Finney Sports for all the gear. Also, and most importantly, all our sponsors.
We could not have done it without you all. Thank you to anyone I am missing and we're hoping to improve for next year.
THOMAS LACEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing with kind words in regards to the Adirondack Coast Basketball Camp.
The camp is run for two weeks. Week one is for girls and the second week is for boys, grades 4-12. The camp is made possible by Coach Tom Lacey and additional volunteers. Our two boys bring a few friends and together have the best week of ball handling, learning, challenges, and scrimmaging.
They have attended each year and each year we are so very pleased with the camp, Coach Lacey and staff make sure to include a guest speaker each day to start the day with positive words and encouragement. This camp is free of charge for all children. Wow.
Coach Lacey is so very kind and clearly has a heart for the game and the kiddos. So appreciated.
JULIE and JOE MCGINNESS
Moriah
TO THE EDITOR: By the time of this publication, a month will have passed since the publication of a Post-Star article entitled “North Country laments endless border closure as Canada renews restrictions for another month.”
A month from today, the main months of the summer attraction to the Adirondack Region will quickly be coming to an end.
Every time while I am helping a costumer at our register, I like to ask them if they are on vacation here, and if so, where they are from. It is quite sad to not hear a single person say they are from Montreal, Quebec, Ontario or frankly anywhere else in Canada.
As a small business owner in the Village of Lake George, to say the economic impact of the border being closed for 17 months hurts would be an understatement. It would certainly be a fair estimate that Canadian tourists are a significant portion of our seasonal customers.
Sadly, the economic difficulties pale in comparison of being physically barred from being able to visit family members north of the border. Being unable to see certain members of our immediate family only due to separation caused by a border is a difficult situation to explain to my younger siblings. It is even more difficult to explain, and comprehend this separation being declared necessary even though our entire family on both sides of the border is fully vaccinated.
In fact, currently, Canada has roughly 35-40 percent of its citizens fully vaccinated, the same percentage of Americans fully vaccinated when the CDC lifted the mask mandate recommendation.
ILANDO CAPOLINO
Lake George
