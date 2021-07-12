TO THE EDITOR: When I saw the bold headline "Schumer Wants action at the border," I said to myself, "finally, Senator Schumer is going to use his political clout to bring decsive changes and fix the border crisis."
Reading into the article I soon realized we are not talking about the same border.
Yes, I agree that the closure of the U.S.-Canadian border is hurting citizens of both countries and our economies. The travel restriction limitations are arduous bordering on punitive. Thank you Senator Schumer and other officials for addressing this.
But our Southern border situation is far far worse. We have people crossing by the hundreds daily, and many are not from Central or South America. Are these people being vetted? Are these people being screened and quarantined regarding Covid-19? We all know the answer to these questions.
Over regulation of the Northern border is counterproductive and inefficient. No regulations at the Southern border will lead to the destruction of our sovereign nation
ADAM MOSKOWITZ
Cedarhurst
TO THE EDITOR: We are not thinking this through.
People and other beings are dying from the heat in the Northwest of our country, an area usually cool and rainy.
California is facing exceptional drought conditions with the threat of fires even worse than last year, when many people died and thousands of homes and farms were lost.
Rising seas levels in Florida are eroding the underpinnings of buildings. The tragedy of Surfside is just the beginning.
More heat, more fire, more hurricanes, more floods. The planet is talking to us.
We are not thinking this through.
For decades and decades, the warnings have come rolling in. It remains easier for us to look away, because it is so very hard for us to accept what we see.
There is no quick fix. In fact, there is no longer any fix at all. We and the rest of the world need to learn how to live in a new reality. Silly partisanship, Big Lies, masks or no masks, socialism, communism, fascism or whatever-ism become irrelevant in the face of that reality.
Will our collective and individual efforts to reduce the amount of future death and destruction, with compassion for other humans and other-than humans alive now and in the future, all for the love of this beautiful blue/green/white marble of an earth we all live on, be judged as adequate to the task, by our grandchildren?
Can we think this through? Now?
KATHARINE PRESTON
Essex
