TO THE EDITOR: Thank good news from Washington concerning continued federal support for transportation for "NY: New Nova Bus deal announced," by McKenzie Delise, June 28. Broome County Transit system is a direct recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding.
The FTA announced $182 million in grant selections through the Low or No Emission Discretionary Competitive Grant Program which funds the deployment of transit buses and infrastructure that use advanced propulsion technologies. Broome County Transit was one of 49 projects in 46 states that will receive funding through the program. It was the only project selected for New York state.
The Broome County Department of Transportation's BC Transit system will receive funds to purchase electric buses and charging equipment as well as support workforce training. The project will allow B.C. Transit to replace diesel buses that have exceeded their useful life with clean, reliable transportation while improving quality of life for people in and around Binghamton, a post-industrial urban area, $3,255,276.
FTA’s Low-No Program supports transit agencies in purchasing or leasing low- or no-emission buses and other transit vehicles that use advanced technologies such as battery electric and fuel-cell power to provide cleaner, more energy efficient transit service in communities across the country.
LARRY PENNER
Great Neck
TO THE EDITOR: I hope that Plattsburgh’s Common Council revisits purchasing the Plattsburgh Boat Basin.
I attended Mayor Rosenquest’s public forum, where community members voiced concerns and questions about the project. The mayor engaged in constructive dialogue and provided a clear vision for the PBB property.
At the forum I heard three concerns. First: the business plan for PBB is not viable, and the city should not operate marinas and restaurants. On this point, Rosenquest noted that many cities do own these assets, and Plattsburgh already owns a marina, cafe and bar at the City Beach. The operational plan for PBB is identical to the mechanisms for these assets. The city projects $250K in revenue from the PBB venture. The PBB’s successful history reduces uncertainty about whether it is a viable enterprise.
Second: marinas and restaurants do not offer opportunities for enjoyment by all residents. Rosenquest highlighted that if the city purchases the property it won’t be operated exclusively as a marina. The PBB is conveniently located, and can support many public uses for all residents to enjoy. The site can serve as a pedestrian linkage between Harborside and points south along Lake Champlain, and includes a sandy beach plus room for greenspace and other uses.
Third: residents wondered why City Hall is considering a new purchase when we don’t take care of the things we’ve got. Rosenquest explained that $250K generated annually by the PBB will help fund maintenance of other assets, including infrastructure and services.
I encourage the council to initiate an agreement with the PBB to answer remaining questions about the purchase. The purchase of the PBB restores the destiny of our waterfront to the hands of the public. It would be disappointing for Plattsburgh to give up on the potential of our waterfront because we are paralyzed by unknowns.
CURT GERVICH
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.