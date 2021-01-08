TO THE EDITOR: Congresswoman Stefanik, I served my country as a member of the United States Air Force from 1967 to 1971 and the Air National Guard for an additional two years. From 1980 to 2001 I was a Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons employee and from 2003 to 2015 I served my community as the Town/Village of Malone Justice.
I took several oaths of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and our democracy. The same oath that you have taken as a member of Congress.
I was extremely dismayed and disappointed with the Twitter comments that were posted pertaining to your decision to cast a vote objecting to the Electoral College results declaring President-elect Joseph Biden victorious in the presidential election.
Your statement provided no evidence of election fraud or any of the allegations that you are making. Sixty state and federal court cases have rejected the president's unfounded claims. Even Attorney General William Barr said that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud.
You and your congressional colleagues that have decided to partake in this unprecedented act of sedition are not protecting or defending the constitution by your actions. On the contrary, your action is going to further divide an already divided nation and possibly do irreparable damage to the foundations of our democracy.
I am asking you to reconsider your decision to object to the presidential election results. I did not serve my country as a member of the United States Armed Forces in order for you and the other misguided members of the Sedition Caucus to perpetuate conspiracy theories and untruths. The future of our nation's democracy is at stake. It is time to put your future political aspirations aside and serve the people.
Ms. Stefanik, it is time for you to do the right thing. Support the Electoral College results.
MICHAEL LAMITIE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am so deeply disturbed by the actions of members of Congress, including our Representative Elise Stefanik, choosing to challenge the certification of the votes of the Electoral College.
The basic fundamental precept of free elections where every individual votes counts in the selection of our elected officials is being challenged. This is the cornerstone of our democracy. It is embedded in our Constitution which under oath each member of Congress swore to uphold.
If you challenge the outcome of a free election, our democracy is being challenged and undermined as a credible system of government. We have heard on many levels that there may have been some voter fraud, but not enough to change the outcome of the 2020 election. We have heard this from the individual state officials who have conducted recounts and examined ballots. We have heard this from the United States Justice Department.
Any legal proceeding that has been presented in court in recent weeks has been denied and no significant or substantial evidence to support a claim of significant voter fraud has been presented in court. Accusations are not evidence. Conspiracy theories are not evidence.
I am proud of the effort of the American people choosing to vote in 2020. The turnout was phenomenal and to be respected no matter what the outcome. The message got across: every vote counts and it is your right to vote in a democracy. Americans went to the polls and cast their vote as they chose.
Many overcame obstacles such as fewer voting locations and testing exposure to the virus. Many voted by mail to protect themselves physically from the virus. Over 150 million people came out to vote.
I am so proud of that effort. Share my pride and accept the results.
BARBARA DWYER
Keene
TO THE EDITOR: Recently, SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Dr. Harvey Schantz has written in the P-R that he sees no downside among her supporters for Congresswoman Stefanik’s backing President Trump’s attempts to nullify millions of votes cast in our national election.
Maybe so, but a very real downside is the damage she and her ilk are inflicting upon the foundations of our democracy. By signing on to support last ditch attempts by a flailing, failed president to cling to power, she signaled a willingness to overturn a valid, certified presidential election. She is complicit in a tactic straight out of an authoritarian’s playbook: take a sledgehammer to a bedrock principle of democracy and call it “protecting our constitution.” What deceitful rubbish.
Her gambit is destined to fail, but its most lasting damage may be the doubt being sown about the integrity of our elections for years to come.
Ms. Stefanik has disgraced herself and embarrassed the voters of District 21. She no longer is fit to represent our district now that she is firmly in league with her party’s hard right activists trying to nullify the presidential election, contest every Republican loss, disenfranchise minority voters, divide our nation and create a one-party system of government.
Her actions show her interests lie no longer in representing the voters of her district, but in clinging to Donald Trump like a magnet stuck to a piece of scrap metal, frightened lest an unfavorable tweet from him might derail her rising star Republican Party ambitions.
Her claim to bi-partisanship is now a joke. Her desire for national power is evident.
We can only hope voters of District 21 will remember in 2022 what Ms Stefanik helped Trump perpetrate on our democracy in 2020 and make sure her rising star flames out.
TOM LOUGHAN
Plattsburgh
