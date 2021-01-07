TO THE EDITOR: Dear Elise, you are not upholding democracy, you are undermining democracy.
Shame, shame, shame.
CARTER ROWLEY
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Tuesday morning (Jan. 5) there were a couple of reports on North Country Public Radio. As is typical, NCPR reported on the facts, not editorializing in tone or affect.
The first report was on Representative Stefanik’s objection to some electors and the Congressional acceptance. This brought to light in my mind, a delusional faction of the Republican Party which clings to unfounded rumor about election results. The second report was on Plattsburgh Cares, and their efforts to help asylum seekers caught in the Catch-22 situation between the United States and Canada, due in part to the coronavirus’s impact on border crossing.
These two reports shine a light on what is good in America, a group showing compassion to people who are escaping strife and are in need of help.
The other, what is bad in America, people trying to subvert a free and fair democratic process for their own personal gain.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Although I was not old enough to vote in this past election, watching what unfolded at the beginning of November 2020 was appalling. In short, I am deeply concerned about the integrity of our most recent election.
For more than 30 years now, Democrats have objected to every single Republican-won presidential election. Why now is this call to debate so absurd? According to the left’s history, it’s common practice. And now more than ever, we deserve to know if our fundamental right to vote is being ignored or infringed in any capacity.
The American people deserve a debate in the House of Representatives in order to call attention to the security of our election. If states like Pennsylvania ignore their own election laws, we must know more. If social media companies decide to block stories of unusual family connections with foreign countries, we must know more. If our fellow Americans swear on a bible that they saw irregularities, and testify before state legislatures, we must know more.
Indeed, we must know more and bring to light any and every concern of irregularities from this past election in order to preserve our most sacred right for future elections.
I certainly stand by Congresswoman Stefanik’s decision to object, and I am proud we have a representative who truly cares about our democracy and our right to a free and fair election.
MEG MESSITT
Wilton
TO THE EDITOR: As the president's first term winds down we've landed in an uncharacteristic moment of opportunity. And two issues of extreme significance, the protection of press freedom and the obligation a democratic government has to provide transparency to its citizens, need attention from people of all political persuasions.
Nothing could do more to bolster these essential protections than a presidential pardoning of Julian Assange and Edward Snowden.
In both the case of Assange and Snowden the U.S. government seeks to imprison these men indefinitely for having brought light to criminal actions the government committed both in our name and purposefully in darkness. Because democratic governments derive their power from a consenting public, we cannot offer our consent to exercises of power that are deliberately hidden from us.
And so democracy cannot function without an informed citizenry and no two men have done more to inform U.S. citizens of the true nature of U.S. foreign policy and domestic mass surveillance than Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.
As North Country folk we have a unique conduit to the president through Representative Elise Stefanik. And regardless of whether you love or despise her politics, she serves at the behest of the people of the 21st District. So please remind yourself who politicians work for, then call Congresswoman Stefanik.
Ask her to tell the president that Snowden and Assange deserve a pardon and that the people of the North Country care about freedom of the press and protection from unconstitutional surveillance by their own government.
She can be reached at (518) 561-2324 or stefanik.house.gov/contact.
TOM JEBB
Ticonderoga
TO THE EDITOR: Well, here we are. It is 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, and I am watching Fox News. We finally made it. We are now a hole country, a banana republic.
Go Brazil. Go Russia. Go North Korea. Go China.
Stay proud of your country.
RICHARD BROGOWSKI
Plattsburgh
