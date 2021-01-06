TO THE EDITOR: The Editorial Viewpoint in the Press-Republican Weekend Edition of Jan. 2 and 3 was excellent as well as timely in pointing out the silver linings of the COVID pandemic we are all experiencing.
I was particularly taken with one in the list of upsides: When you're wearing your mask in public,"...it's easier to explain when you don't recognize someone who greets you by name."
I also believe that one of the positive results of the pandemic was how it fostered a burst of creativity in ours and all of society. Under stress, there is a great impetus to change and adapt, what worked and what didn't, rethinking how to live our lives and what is really important. For me that was to get back in touch with old friends and relatives; Zoom seemed to appear at precisely the right time. I also found more time to read, write. and stop to watch the snow geese migrating south.
Apparently this is not a new phenomenon. Many historians believe the same sort of creative burst we now call the Renaissance occurred after the Black Plague which swept through Asia and killed over 20 million people in Europe during the mid 14th-century. As a result, this afforded the populous the opportunity to "build back better," reexamining old ideas that were not working. Instead of relying solely on religion to give meaning to their lives, a new philosophy of Humanism emerged stressing the value of the arts and sciences.
It seems that pestilence, plagues, and war stimulate the resilience of humanity bringing out the best and the worst in us.
Keep up the good work, Joe.
STU DENEBERG
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: I was returning from work at 10 a.m. and thought of John Kokozska's Stoneledge Sculpture Garden.
I had pulled over to take a call, during which I learned of a friend who had died and I immediately thought of Stoneledge. Peru came soon after viewed landscapes of snow and trees, particularly a set of trees in a golf course with snow-laced trunks and branches, golden brown leaves still hanging.
Others with ornamental white snow puffs stood before them. Then Stoneledge: The Last Supper sat alive in a field spread with snowy sculpture, snow un-traipsed even by animals. I walked through the white towards the disciples and the thorn-crowned central figure. All wore snow hats and ermine shoulder snow capes.
I went over to the Spanish execution scene. The metal bodies on the ground stood out not in white tape but in Keith Haring-esque snow mounds. I had been many times, particularly this year, both alone and with people for whom I work, but something about my recent months and the barrier-free snow made me stand in place with the metal shooting victims.
It was not the looking into the barrels in front of me; I even moved over a little to become more of a target, but in looking over at my solid metal victim cohort, knees on the ground. The surrender with which the non-human was taking his bullets was true and pure.
It is with admiration and gravity that I request you make the pilgrimage to this site. If you go soon enough, you will see only my footprints.
JENNIFER BRYAN
Plattsburgh
