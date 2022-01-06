TO THE EDITOR: In case you’re not familiar with the word, grift occurs when someone obtains money or property in a way that abuses trust, like in a confidence game. A grifter is a con artist with a skill set practiced to swindle people out of money through misdirection, misinformation and fraud.
Often the suckers so strongly believe the grift that they willingly give their money, even insisting that the con artist accept their money .
Here are some signs of a big-timer grifter: Fast-talking. Making lots of money sound like nothing. Mentioning repeatedly his own success, even when the grifter has a history of failures. Dropping the names of Fortune 500 companies and rich tech founders. Pretending to be confident. Over-using social media like Twitter.
Controlling some elements of the press, like Fox Commentary, OAN and NewsMax. Making promises that do not come true. And then changing the subject. Painting a group of others as the mutual enemy and demonizing them. Misleading people.
Do you know anyone like this?
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: On Stefanik and the Jan. 6 Insurrection: It is almost a year since some of our fellow citizens were duped into believing a myth portrayed on them that our elections were not legitimate.
These individuals led by then political leadership were encouraged to cause harm and damage on our Capitol and political leadership not aligned with the then-president.
I think it is time that we ask our political representative what she knew about this action and if she encouraged and supported any of these factions. Releasing her text messages, emails and phone records would go a long way in assuring the NY-21 District her honesty and integrity concerning this event.
I for one would welcome the release of these communication by Ms. Stefanik. If Stefanik supported these individuals she should be proud of her action. If not, she should welcome the opportunity to exonerate her image. Doing nothing is just an action of a coward.
So I encourage everyone to request that our NY-21 representative speak up and let us she where she stood.
JIM NOVOTNY
Gloversville
