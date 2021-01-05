TO THE EDITOR: I want to take a moment to congratulate the staff at the North Country Chamber of Commerce for some excellent work done in keeping the community briefed on the complex and ever changing world of the PPP and EIDL programs in 2020.
The business community of the North Country has received great value from their membership investment as the information provided by the chamber has been timely, accurate and complete. Well done to the North Country Chamber.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As commander of the Rouses Point American Legion Family, Legionnaires, Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion, I would like to thank the following for their assistance and donations to the Christmas Magic and St. Patrick's Children's Christmas Program Toy Drive.
Champlain Tractor Supply Manager Tammy Davis, Assistant Manager Chris Rule and Chad Darling for allowing us to place a box there to collect toys. It was a joint project that collected over 275 new and unwrapped toys. It also allowed us at the legion to collect over $600 in donations.
The toys were distributed in the town of Champlain and the cash donations were used to purchase more toys. I want to thank the residents of the villages of Champlain and Rouses Point for unselfish donations and to the new Tractor Supply in the town of Champlain.
All of you helped to make Christmas morning brighter for a lot of children that might not haved one.
ROBERT ST. JOHN
Commander, American Legion Montgomery Post 912
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Elise Stefanik, shame on you.
Today I read that you are joining 139 of your House Republican colleagues with the seditious move to object to the legal votes of U.S .citizens. You purport to be a constitutionalist while subverting that contention by joining this charade.
Our own state allowed their voters to vote by mail due to concerns about COVID; was that wrong? The president and his minions have brought over 60 different lawsuits alleging fraud and other malfeasance and not once have they provided any verifiable proof. No court, be it state or federal has found any of the allegations based on fact.
You should not be trying to disenfranchise the legal votes of any U.S. citizen, which is what you are doing. In addition, you are supporting a man that tried this weekend to perpetrate voter fraud. Having listened to the tape that one of your fellow Republicans and a Trump supporter recorded, there is no doubt that is what the president was trying to do. My dad used to say something to the effect if you look like duck, you walk like a duck, you are a duck. By throwing your support behind this blatant fraudulent man you are no different than him.
At first you indicated that you would support the president while he sought all legal means to overturn the election results. Now you are slipping way past that point by supporting illegal means of disenfranchisement. Please do what you said and support our constitution, accept the results and bring some truth to the fallacy that you are bipartisan except when it is convenient for you.
CHUCK DAMP
Ray Brook
