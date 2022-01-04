TO THE EDITOR: I just want to take time and thank some people who truly care about their employees and their families. Here at Meadowbrook, it truly is like a family.
Our administrator, Mr. Richards, knows everyone’s name. He has done so much for the employees during these hard times. Since COVID started I do not know of any other place that has given their employees so many incentives. All for doing our job, wearing our PPE, getting vaccinated, booster shots and being on time and coming into work.
To anyone who is thinking about healthcare as a career, it is hard work, but very rewarding. I didn’t think I’d be able to do it for almost 31 years, but I can’t see myself doing anything else. Meadowbrook is good to their residents and employees, and with any job there is going to be good and bad, but it is also what you put into it.
If you’re willing to give 100 percent, Meadowbrook will give you 100 percent. It’s a two-way street.
BRENDA BARCOMB
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: What about the other 147 insurrectionists?
I wonder who will be punished for their role in the insurrection which took place in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021?
A few highly visible members of the mob that stormed the Capitol will do some jail time, but what about the instigators? What about the speakers at the Ellipse rally who fanned the flames of discontent and exhorted the crowd to march down to the Capitol and “fight like h...”?
What about the Trump aides and members of Congress who pressured states and municipalities to not certify the counted votes? What about the insiders who tried to force Pence to ignore the actual electoral votes and declare that Trump won? What about the 147 members of Congress who repeatedly echoed the lie that the election was stolen and attempted to prevent the acceptance of the certified electoral votes from several states?
It seems that Congress is impotent when it comes to disciplining its own members no matter how egregious the offenses. So, it is left to us, the voters, to decide. I fear that many of the constituents of Hawley, Gaetz, Stefanik and 144 other congressional insurrectionists actually approve of their elected representatives attack on our democracy and thus they will once again elect them.
I weep for the tattered republic that our children will inherit.
MICHAEL CARSON SINCLAIR
Vermontville
TO THE EDITOR: The Peru Lions Club has completed another year of highway clean-up.
From early spring to late autumn for the past 30 years, the club has cleaned the sides of Bear Swamp Road monthly. Immediately following each clean-up the volunteers meet at Rulfs Orchard for coffee and donuts.
We would like to thank Bob Rulfs for supporting us and our community so faithfully over the years.
We will be back next spring to continue our efforts.
LINCOLN SUNDERLAND
Road Clean-up Commitee Chairman
Peru Lions Club
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.