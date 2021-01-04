TO THE EDITOR: As a lifelong movie geek who's run the gamut of specialized interests from A to Z, presently there’s nothing more precious to me than prescient vintage cinema connecting to the here and now, preferably in a satirical vein.
Such is the case with Woody Allen’s directorial debut, “Take the Money and Run” (1969), in which he plays a convicted felon who, with parole as incentive, submits to an experimental vaccine never previously tried on humans. It has the temporary, accidental side-effect of turning him into a rabbi long enough to explain why matzo is consumed to celebrate the Passover holidays.
If only we could expect such amusement from aftereffects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine which, as anyone who's been paying attention knows, has a somewhat worrisome track record at this writing. Better rendered rabbinical than rabid any day of the week, I say.
But seriously, reminded of Woody Allen’s prophetic zinger I decided “Take the Money and Run” would be the next leg in the Newman Center Film Series on Tour.
Remember, we’re not at the Newman Center until further notice, but on indefinite tour, and we’ll be at the Hampton Inn, 586 State Route 3, west of the former Uno’s restaurant, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 for “Take the Money and Run.
On reel-to-reel 16mm film. Free, with donations welcome, free food as well. The usual COVID-19 restrictions apply. Please register your interest in attending by e-mailing serious_61@yahoo.com or calling/texting 518-802-1220.
Thanks and hope to see you at the movies.
ANDY MACDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The proposed Champlain-Hudson Power Express (CHPE) is not in the public interest.
CHPE would provide only 26 permanent New York jobs, hundreds of millions of dollars of New York wealth would be unnecessarily exported to Canada each year for imported electricity, and the Hudson River and rivers in Canada, damaged. The U.S. and New York governments should cancel CHPE.
CHPE would be a high voltage, direct current transmission corridor (powerlines) from Canada to NYC through Clinton, Washington, Saratoga, Schenectady, Albany, Greene, and Rockland counties. CHPE cables would also be buried in trenches under long stretches of Lake Champlain and the Hudson River and placed atop 11 miles of hard rock Hudson River bed.
CHPE is an increasingly nebulous project. The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) often quickly approved route changes last year despite incomplete maps, CHPE now seeks quick PSC approval to be treated as a "lightly regulated" entity to hide investors' names and other information normally make public, and CHPE has indicated its desire to increase capacity 25 percent above the one billion watts the PSC approved in 2013. In 2020, the federal government allowed CHPE to become a limited liability corporation.
CHPE faces major concerns and/or opposition from six First Nations of Canada, the Tugboat and Harbor Carriers Association of NY/NJ, Sierra Club, Stoney Point Action Committee for the Environment, Center for Biological Diversity, Hudson Riverkeeper, Hudson River Drinking Water Intermunicipal Council, and a multitude of climate justice organizations in New York City.
TOM ELLIS
Albany
TO THE EDITOR: As I have watched the cases in our county rise on a daily basis, I have become even more concerned and disturbed by the lack of effective masks that so many people in the North Country are using. Yes, it appears that most people in our region have surrendered to wearing masks in public places, but it is extremely frustrating as a 67 year old who has been careful from the beginning of all this for myself and others, to see on a daily basis the blatant charade of mask-wearing by some people.
It should be relatively safe and even easy to run errands these days and to feel protected as we each do what we need to do in our lives, given all the good information we have about how to protect ourselves and each other. But for that to be the case, it means people should not cut corners or pretend to follow the guidelines for the sake of others.
A couple weeks ago, I had to go to one local business, which I will not name, and the cashier was wearing a metal mask with dozens of small holes in it. I asked him what that mask was and he chuckled while explaining that it was a cooking tool, a strainer, but that he could say he was wearing a mask when asked. Fortunately, there was plexiglass between him and me, but I will not go into that business again.
Although where I grocery shop and run many errands, most people are respectful of the CDC guidelines, I can say confidently that every single time I go into these stores, there are many people with any of these:
1. Wearing a mask below their nose, chin strap. Do those people not yet know that COVID begins and lives in the nose, which is why nasal swabs are used for testing? Without their noses being covered, they might as well not bother with a mask at all?
2. Wearing a mask that is so loose, that it is constantly falling off their noses, why this is completely ineffective.
3. Wearing a bandana or stretch knit cloth like a bandana. These are hugely prevalent in our region especially among boys and men, and the science is clear about these masks. These masks are completely ineffective for providing a seal and that has been made public and known for months. I am upset when I see that businesses allow their employees who are dealing with the public to wear these as though they are following the rules to protect the public.
So while I appreciate that our region appears to be making an effort to wear masks in public, and while I do not have hardcore data to say the percentage of poor mask attempts, I do see the three examples constantly and daily in our region. It is no surprise that our cases are spreading so much now. And if it gets bad enough, our hospital will be overrun, our community will be even more negatively affected than it already is, and we will lose people to this virus unnecessarily.
So please, good people of the North Country, get yourself a real mask and wear it the way masks are supposed to be worn. They are not at all hard to find and they are not hard to wear. Look it up online and you will find many effective masks.
Do the right thing for all of us.
WENDY ARCHULETA
Plattsburgh
