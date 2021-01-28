TO THE EDITOR: I turned 18 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 22,1944 and was inducted on June 6, 1944. I cast my first national vote in November of 1944; I voted for Franklin Roosevelt.
I have voted in every election since.
After the war I spent time in a V.A. hospital in New York. I, along with 16 million other Americans, served during the war; 406,600 of them died and never returned home. They all gave their lives for our country. After the war was over we returned home to resume our lives.
I became involved in politics, at that time and for many years after. Politicians, Republicans and Democrats, got along, agreeing to disagree. They were friends despite their differences, they went out to dinner together, discussed and worked out their differences, They compromised and got things done; it was never "us against them," and there was always a solution. They were gentlemen. That was the way our government worked, for the American people.
Fast forward to 2020. Donald Trump is president, Mitch McConnell controls the Senate. It has become a winner-take-all power grab; compromise does not exist in today's Republican-controlled Senate. Americans be damned.
Seventy million people voted for Trump in 2020; they did not know what they were voting for, but listened to a pathological liar fool them into believing that he was superman; they did not consider that he was in fact despicable. The last four years has proven that he is despicable. His own self interest and money are the only things that matter to him.
On June 6, 2021, Donald Trump's goons attacked our Capitol at his direction. Yes, he directed them in an insurection of our government, a treasonable act.
Trump will be the first president to be impeached twice. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and all the other Trumplicans, including Elise Stefanik, who sold their souls in supporting Trump should be removed from office.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: I made an appointment to get a vaccination shot at Plattsburgh International Airport, Feb. 2 between 8:15 and 8:30.
I suppose I should be relieved, but I can’t help feeling just a little disappointed. I’m beginning to get that gut-wrenching feeling that we will emerge from this crisis having learned few, or worse, the wrong lessons.
COVID completely changed my life, kind of. To be honest, I was already kind of a homebody. I love my home, my house, and the people and animals that live in it.
Like the world, we have all limited our movements. We are privileged to be able to work mostly from home and so income has been stable and our bodies are safe.. The cars have been mostly idled. I make most of the runs to the grocer.
We haven’t flown to see family, and our conferences have been virtual. I love this life, this home, this sense of pause. I feel like I have returned to a slower time when we measured our movements with greater care.
The suffering and death have been too great; we will have to learn old lessons about health, expertise, governance, equity, justice and what it means to live together in a crowded world. That is to the good. But I, for one, do not relish the possibility of getting back to normal. That world was too fast for me and I have no intention of returning to it. There are virtuous and vital lessons to be learned during this anthropause.
I urge you all to take careful stock in this last handful of months before we return to normal. Let me ask you to envision a new normal where we slowly squeeze the value from this year, pause.
GARY KROLL
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.